Tangle Launches Playtext of VOLPONE

On Volpone's opening night anniversary, Tangle is launching the playtext of Volpone as adapted by Artistic Director Anna Coombs; and Amina Kadeya EP, a special adaptation of the score originally created for Tangle's 2020 staging of Volpone, by the show's Composer and Musical Director John Pfumojena. Both will be released at a special online launch event presented by Tangle's Chair of the Board Kofi Ohene-Djan in conversation with Anna Coombs and John Pfumojena about music in African theatre, the ancient art of Mbira music, how they worked together to adapt Ben Jonson's Volpone for Tangle's dynamic, multi-lingual African township style and how the EP and the book came to life during lockdown.

Anna Coombs' township theatre production of Ben Jonson's 17th Century play Volpone, adapted for a modern British audience is timely, with themes of greed and duplicity resonating with society today. Volpone in its original text has never before been performed by a wholly African and Caribbean cast. Neither has it been accompanied by an originally composed score of Zimbabwean jazz fusion music.

'The music, archetypes, and languages that Tangle Theatre weave into it create moments of overwhelming beauty' Exeunt on Doctor Faustus, 2018

Tangle's touring production of Ben Jonson's Volpone was sadly cut short in March 2020 after only two weeks on tour and before its press night - ironically echoing the play's original run in 1606 which was also cut short by The Plague. John Pfumojena's original Afro-jazz musical score was one of the highlights of the Volpone production and, during those lockdown months, he started playing with the music and creating standalone versions of some of the show's songs.

As part of a suite of responses to Covid-19 - including a new iteration of Tangle's off-stage talent development programme, AMPLIFY ONLINE - Tangle commissioned John and the production's Sound Designer, Drew Baumohl, to self-record and produce the music mostly from their homes, within Covid-19 restrictions. For this special recording, John also invited his friend and long-time collaborator, the Zimbabwean sax player Tawanda Mapanda to contribute. AMINA KADEYA celebrates the efforts of all the artists and behind-the-scenes staff who saw their work interrupted before its time.

The recordings will be available to listen on Tangle's website, alongside a specially commissioned album e-sleeve, and on SoundCloud from 25 February 2021.

'Tangle evokes a sense of high Renaissance drama ... Crackles with terrific lighting design.'

What's On Stage on Doctor Faustus, 2018

John Pfumojena is an UK-based Zimbabwean actor, multi-instrumentalist, and singer known for his prolific Mbira playing. Tangle is a touring theatre company championing African Caribbean artistic excellence. Adapted for a cast of three, Tangle's Volpone was presented in the Southern African Township Theatre style by a multi-skilled ensemble performing to an enticing musical backdrop of jazz-fusion.

CREDITS

COMPOSED BY John Pfumojena

LYRICS BY Ben Jonson & John Pfumojena

MUSICAL PRODUCTION Drew Baumohl

COMMISSIONED AND DIRECTED BY Anna Coombs

PRODUCED BY Thomas Kell

MBIRA, VOCALS, PIANO John Pfumojena

SAX Tawanda Mapanda

**LAUNCH DATE Thursday 25 February, 7pm**

FREE ZOOM EVENT TICKETS: http://bit.ly/volponecelebrate