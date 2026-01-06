A STAN IS BORN! Opens At The Other Palace Next Week

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the success of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, A STAN IS BORN! returns to London with runs at The Other Palace Studio, 15-17 January, and Seven Dials Playhouse, 10-12 February. Alexis will then go on to perform at Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Written and performed by Alexis, A STAN IS BORN! features 10 original songs that follow Alexis’ drastic move from New York City to rural Germany, where an intense obsession with pop divas becomes their only salvation. Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Gaga, Aretha. You name ‘em, they got ‘em. A true STAN.

Stuck in the middle of nowhere, Alexis makes it their mission to convert the local townspeople into stans too, all while searching for the real life divas in their midst. Join Alexis on a hilarious journey through culture clashes as they find out what it truly means to be a stan… and why it may not be so good for you after all.

Performances

The Other Palace Studio

12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

Dates: 15-17 January 2026

Start time: 8pm

https://theotherpalace.co.uk/a-stan-is-born/

Seven Dials Playhouse

1A Tower Street, London, WC2H 9NP

Dates: 10-12 February 2026

Start time: 8pm

https://www.sevendialsplayhouse.co.uk/shows/a-stan-is-born