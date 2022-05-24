TRG Arts Names Tony Followell As Managing Director, UK & Europe

Advancing its growth strategy, international arts management consultancy TRG Arts announces the appointment of Tony Followell as Managing Director, UK & Europe. In his new position, Followell is responsible for strategy and execution of the company's vision and financial and relational goals in the region. Followell's breadth of experience further enhances TRG Arts' ability to transform its clients in the arts and cultural sector for the 21st century.

Prior to joining TRG Arts, Followell was a digital strategy consultant with Orchestras Live, and he previously advised the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Science Museum Group on commercial, brand and digital strategies. He was also part of the senior management team with the Royal Opera House for more than nine years, where he founded the ROH media department before leading its broadcast & distribution team.

"This is a pivotal time for TRG Arts' work with arts and cultural organisations in helping them to reimagine and transform their thinking and operations to better fulfill their missions to their communities," said TRG Chief Executive Officer Jill Robinson. "Tony's proven commercial acumen, creative vision and strategic leadership ability make him the perfect fit to join our expanding organisation in supporting the sector."

Followell said, "I'm thrilled to be joining TRG Arts at such a pivotal time for the sector. It's perhaps never been more important that our great arts and cultural organisations not only survive, but are able to thrive in the years ahead. Change is difficult as we get back on our feet, but TRG Arts has an enviable reputation for delivering exactly the sort of transformative impact and results required through its tailored services and technology. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues in the sector across the U.K & Europe."

TRG Arts supports the resiliency and success of arts and cultural organisations of all sizes with data-driven resources and analyses, transformational operations consulting, and professional talent development. The company's commitment to growing its presence in the UK and Europe is highlighted by its investment in UK arts data specialists Purple Seven.

In addition to his professional experience, Followell volunteers as the Chair of Trustees and Director of Music for All, a UK charity dedicated to equality of opportunity for all to appreciate and experience the joy and benefits of making music.