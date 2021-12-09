Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TREASURE ISLAND Will Be Performed At The Rotherhithe This Month

The show will set sail from The Ship pub on St Marychurch Street from December 9 to 23rd.

Dec. 9, 2021  

This December, audiences are invited to share in an adventure of pirates, parrots and priceless booty with Phil Willmott's adaptation of Robert Louis Stephenson's Treasure Island.

This classic tale of danger and courage, deception and greed, follows Jim Hawkins, a young man coming of age, as he sets off on an voyage to recover buried treasure whilst outwitting the dastardly pirate Long John Silver. Revisted, with male and female buccaneers and a dash of panto, the seafaring epic features a diverse cast of professional actors which includes a recent graduate, an asylum seeker and an eco-warrior.

Performed outdoors in the heated Rotherhithe Playhouse marquee, the show will set sail from The Ship pub on St Marychurch Street from December 9 to 23rd, with free tickets to anyone accessing food banks and subsidised school meals and on a "pay only what you can afford" basis for everyone else at every performance.

So join the crew for an adventure of low life, high seas, fair winds and foul manners and find a fortune beyond one's wildest dreams.


Bookable in advance from www.RotherhithePlayhouse.com


