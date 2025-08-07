Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A London bus tour guide takes unsuspecting tourists on a journey through the city's history and her own illicit past in a dark comedy, one-woman musical. Based on the 1999 play by Miles Tredinnick, Topless the Musical comes to Underbelly Boulevard, which was previously the original Soho strip club Raymond Revuebar, which inspired the setting of Tredinnick's play. Sandie, an ex-topless table dancer at Madame Bridget's strip club, now works as a London bus tour guide, taking the daily mass of tourists on a journey through the history of the city. As she travels through the sites of London, memories of her own history spark revealing a sordid past, her rogue womaniser husband and a revenge plot to rattle the streets of Soho. Topless the Musical is a bare-all tour stripping down London's past where the final destination is anything but expected.

Miles Trendinnick's Topless was first performed in 1999 on the open-top of a double-decker bus driving around the streets of London. Topless the Musical makes its London premiere after debuting at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023, also performed atop an open-top bus.

Writer and performer Holly Lovelady said, “As the show's original birthplace atop an open top bus in 1999, bringing Topless the Musical to London is immensely exciting. Underbelly Boulevard was originally the Raymond Revuebar, the strip club our leading lady Sandy worked at as a tabletop dancer, so is the perfect setting for the show's London debut. I'm so excited for our audience to step into the mind of Sandie and hear her life as they journey with her through London.”

Holly Lovelady is an actor and singer-song writer based across the Lake District and Liverpool. Holly has recently been on tour with Chris De Burgh throughout North England including performing at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Her previous acting work includes the independent The Freaks of Fancy by Elliot Leon at Fright Fest 2024. Topless the Musical is her debut show and premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023.