TOOMORTAL Returns to St Pancras Church in September

Choreographer Shobana Jeyasingh's seminal dance work TooMortal premiered at the Venice Biennale in 2012. Since then, it has been performed to widespread acclaim in historic church settings throughout the world and in 2019 was chosen as one of the Guardian's best dance works of the 21st century. Now this mesmerising work returns to London for just four performances at St Pancras Church on 24 and 25 September.



Jeyasingh took as her starting point the idea of the church as a place of questions as well as comfort. Her choreography contrasts and complements the rhythms, shapes and intentions of the churches where it is performed. She exploits the inherent theatricality of the space to offer surprising disquieting perspectives within the architectural narrative.



Created for an all-female cast, TooMortal places the audience at the altar and its six crimson-clad performers in the pews. Half-hidden and waiting at the start, they emerge, rise, writhe, dive and fall to weave a story that moves between power and quiet reflection. Are they charting a journey from cradle to grave? Or cast adrift on a wooden sea?



Sound artist Cassiel remixes the haunting chorales and tolling bells of James MacMillan's Tenebrae Responsories to lace the atmosphere of calm solemnity with tense, sometimes ominous, flavours and Yaron Abulafia's cinematic lighting pierces the smoke and shadows to powerful effect.



Jeyasingh says: "It is wonderful to have the opportunity to look afresh at a dance work with a new cast. I very much hope that its themes and images will find an added resonance now."

Booking: www.shobanajeyasingh.co.uk/works/TooMortal