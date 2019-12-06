TO MOVE IN TIME Will Embark on UK Tour

Forced Entertainment has today announced that after a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe this summer To Move In Time, a Tim Etchells and Forced Entertainment production, in collaboration with performer Tyrone Huggins (Black Men Walking, Opening Skinner's Box), will tour the UK. The production will open in Cardiff on Tuesday 4 February and continue on to Sheffield, Birmingham, Exeter and Bristol.

To Move In Time is a monologue written by Tim Etchells for performer and collaborator Tyrone Huggins, in which an unnamed protagonist speculates playfully about what he'd do if he were able to travel backwards and forwards in time. From fantasies of changing the present, to obsessions with everyday events in the past, to dreaming up ways to get rich from knowledge of the future, the text is an unfolding compulsive thought process. In the end though, far from the science fiction of time travel it is ostensibly working with, To Move In Time concerns itself with questions of value and priority - what matters, what needs to be cared for and what can be changed.

An obsessive stream of consciousness tangled and contradictory, the work combines Etchells' text with Huggins' powerful performance to walk a line between comic absurdity and melancholia.

Tour Dates

Chapter, Cardiff

Tuesday 4 February - Wednesday 5 February

www.chapter.org

029 2030 4400

On sale from Friday 13 December

Sheffield Theatres

Friday 10 February - Saturday 11 February

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

0114 249 6000

On sale now

Birmingham REP

Wednesday 12 February - Thursday 13 February

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

0121 236 4455

On sale now

Exeter PhoenixWednesday 19 February01392 667080On sale now

Arnolfini, Bristol

Friday 21 February - Saturday 22 February

www.arnolfini.org.uk

0117 917 2300

On sale now







