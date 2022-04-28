TIDDLER AND OTHER TERRIFIC TALES Comes to Cadogan Hall This Summer

Having enchanted audiences all over the world, Tiddler will be swimming back to London this Summer! Adapted from the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Tiddler and other Terrific Tales will play a limited three-week engagement at Cadogan Hall from Friday 29 July to Sunday 21 August. The production will also play a short run at the New Theatre, Cardiff from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 July.

Prepare to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, as four terrific tales are bought to life on stage with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters from the much-loved titles: Tiddler, Monkey Puzzle, The Smartest Giant in Town and A Squash and a Squeeze. Funky moves, toe tapping tunes and giggles are guaranteed.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales weaves together four stories by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the multi award-winning picture book pair behind some of the world's best loved children's books, most notably the modern classic The Gruffalo which has been published in over 100 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

Tiddler & Other Terrific Tales is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions who return to Cadogan Hall following last summer's smash-hit run of Zog. Their other adaptations include Stick Man, Tabby McTat and Zog and the Flying Doctors which is on tour now. Tiddler & Other Terrific Tales is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson, music and lyrics by Benji Bower, designs by Katie Sykes, lighting design by El Higgins and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.