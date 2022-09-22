Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THURSFORD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Performances run 8 November – 23 December 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  
THURSFORD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The annual family-run Thursford Christmas Spectacular, a glittering rhinestone and tinsel-packed variety show which takes place in the tiny village of Thursford in Norfolk, celebrates its 45th Anniversary this year and is running from 8 November to 23 December 2022.

There will be a press performance on Friday 11 November at 2pm.

Since opening its doors in 1977, it has entertained over 6 million visitors of all ages from across the globe and become one of Europe's biggest and most lavish Christmas shows.

With a cast of 120 dancers, singers, musicians and speciality acts and hosted by comedian, Kev Orkian, the Christmas Spectacular is an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music and variety - a fast-moving celebration of the festive season featuring an eclectic mix of both seasonal and year-round favourites including show-tunes, Christmas songs, classic Christmas Carols, Irish-dancing and the Can Can.

Speciality acts for 2022 include: Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Billy George on the Cyr Wheel, extraordinary hula-hoop artist Sylvia Pavone with her spinning hoops, bounce-juggling artist, Kelly Huesca and Ukrainian Hand Balancing act Vladislav Khvostik.

Nestled in the beautiful Norfolk countryside, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular is part of the Thursford Collection. Set amongst the world's largest collection of steam engines, organs, wurlitzers and fairground rides, the Christmas spirit continues with Santa's Magical Journey, an enchanted trip for kids and big kids through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas and The Enchanted Journey of Light, a lantern light extravaganza with a breath-taking festival of luminous sculptures from a fantasy underwater world to the wilds of the North Pole.

Visitors to Thursford can also stop by the shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry; Thursford's Garden Pavilion which transforms into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurant and bar serving up 35,000 mince pies, almost 19,000 mulled wines, and 24,000 tubs of ice cream each year. The luxurious, award-winning bed and breakfast Holly Lodge is just a 3 minute walk away.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre503 Announces Six World PremieresTheatre503 Announces Six World Premieres
September 22, 2022

Theatre503 has announced its programme until June 2023, featuring six world premieres by outstanding debut playwrights. Two brand new Theatre503 productions open alongside co-productions with emerging and established theatre companies and producers, including plays by writers discovered through the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award and 503Five alumni, plus 503Studio Masterclasses.
eleven10creative Join Grand Theatre Business Clubeleven10creative Join Grand Theatre Business Club
September 22, 2022

eleven10creative have joined Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's business club.
Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And LeedsJulia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And Leeds
September 22, 2022

Stick Man will leave the family tree this Autumn/Winter and return to the stage for festive seasons in London, Coventry and Leeds!
Peter Duncan Launches A Festive Trio Of Online PantomimesPeter Duncan Launches A Festive Trio Of Online Pantomimes
September 22, 2022

Peter Duncan – acclaimed Panto Dame, writer and director – is launching three Panto Online digital films for families, schools and community groups, and in true Blue Peter spirit, he's taken his passion and expertise for panto and “made them earlier”.
Dance Consortium Presents the UK Premiere of Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICEDance Consortium Presents the UK Premiere of Dada Masilo's THE SACRIFICE
September 22, 2022

South African choreographer Dada Masilo’s reimagining of Giselle was a huge success on a Dance Consortium tour of the UK in 2019. Next spring, they present her latest work, The Sacrifice, inspired by Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring and Igor Stravinsky’s monumental score.