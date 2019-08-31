THIS IS NOT A WEDDING Will Tour From September

Following their Edinburgh and UK tour success with the international award winning five star smash hit This Really is Too Much, Gracefool Collective want to invite you to the non-wedding event of the year.

Expect to laugh, cry and shimmy along to the classics in this radical and apocalyptic reimagining of our most recognisable ceremonies. Marvel as four dei??ant brides attempt to maintain their dignity, please everyone and no one as they boldly wade through a minei??eld of tradition, conformity and expectation.

This Is Not A Wedding sees the four Gracefool's use their signature concoction of anarchic, wildly entertaining dance theatre as they attempt to come to terms with coming of age in a high pressure, low tolerance, success driven society.

At an early preview Culture Vulture described it as 'A brilliantly observed pastiche... hilarious'

The performers - Kate Cox, Sofia Edstrand, Rachel Fullegar and Rebecca Holmberg - have created a radical, funny, unpredictable, stridently feminist and apocalyptic reimagining of some of our most recognisable ceremonies, inviting you to question the rigidity of life's milestones.

Laugh out loud funny with a serious undertone about life and existence, the feisty and stylish quartet's acts of anarchy include a perfunctorily sexy version of Pachelbel's Canon in D and an apocalyptic karaoke sermon featuring Edith Piaf. They roll down the aisle in a ball of brides, perform a robotic march to Talking Head's Road to Nowhere and make existential speeches questioning the meaning of life.

Gracefool Collective was created in 2013 by four young female theatre makers. Their post-intellectual-pseudo-spiritual-feminist-comedy-dance-theatre focuses on the absurdities of modern existence. It aims to provoke, delight, and defy convention through irreverent physicality, sharp writing and arresting characters. Their work is created, choreographed, devised, written and performed collaboratively and tackles serious issues while never taking itself too seriously. Their last show This Really is Too Much won the Stockholm Fringe Festival GRAND PRIX, the Swedish Festival's top award. In their 5 star review Three Weeks said 'The choreography is slick, the punchlines dark and the laughs constant, superbly written and fantastically performed'

'This Is Not A Wedding is for anyone interested in laughing, crying, singing, dancing, coming of age, coming together or coming apart at the seams.' explained Rachel. 'It's made for the audience to have a really good time' said Sofia, 'but to cry a little too' added Rebecca. 'It's not a wedding, but it is a celebration, and everyone is invited' concluded Kate.

This Is Not A Wedding is supported through funding via REVEAL Bolton Octagon 2017, Northern Connections 2017 (Northern School of Contemporary Dance), Choreodrome at The Place 2017 & 2018 and Activate Performing Arts.

See a short promotional video here https://vimeo.com/348828359

Tour dates:

Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th September 7pm Stockton on Tees, ARC, Stockton Arts Centre, Dovecot Street, Stockton on Tees, TS18 1LL

Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th September 7.30pm Durham, Gala Durham, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th September 7.45pm Newcastle, Northern Stage, Barras Bridge, NE1 7RH

Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th September 19.45pm York, York Theatre Royal, De Grey Ballroom, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

Saturday 19th September 7.30pm Hexham, Queen's Hall Arts Centre, 1-2 Beaumont St, Hexham NE46 3LZ

Friday 20th September 8pm Halifax, Square Chapel Arts Centre, 10 Square Road, Halifax HX1 1QG

Monday 30th September 7.30pm Hartlepool, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Rd, Hartlepool TS24 8AH

Tuesday 1st October 7.30pm Alnwick, Alnwick Playhouse @ White Swan, Bondgate Within, Alnwick NE66 1TD

Wednesday 2nd October 7.30pm Saltburn, Saltburn Community Theatre, Albion Terrace, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS12 1JW

Thursday 3rd October 7.30pm Washington, Arts Centre Washington, Biddick Ln, Washington NE38 8AB

Friday 4th October 7.30pm Barnard Castle, The Witham, 3 Horse Market, Barnard Castle DL12 8LY

Tuesday 8th October 7.30pm Leeds, Stage@Leeds, University of Leeds, Leeds LS2 9JT

Thursday 10th October 7.30pm BATH Bath Spa Live, Bath Spa University, Newton Park, Newton St Loe, BA2

Tuesday 22nd October 7.30pm Ormskirk, The Arts Centre at Edge Hill University, St Helens Road, Ormskirk, L39 4QP

Thursday 28th November 7.30pm Weymouth, The Bay Theatre, Weymouth College, Cranford Avenue, Weymouth, Dorset DT4 7LQ

Friday 29th November 8pm Dorchester, Dorchester Arts, The Corn Exchange, High Street East, Dorchester, DT1 1HF





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You