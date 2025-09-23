THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY SCHOOL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand-new theatre tour based on David Walliams' number one bestselling book, THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY SCHOOL! will kick off next year. The musical will open at Derby Theatre on 18 March 2026 and tours the UK until July.

Today is no ordinary school day – it's Bring-your-pet-to-school Day! – and Miranda, who loves to be different, introduces her classmates to her very special pet … Penelope the python! And she's enormous!

Miss Bloat, the horrid headmistress, doesn't like pets much. Or children. She thinks snakes shouldn't be allowed in school. But Penelope has other ideasssss …

David Walliams is one of the world's most popular children's authors, with over 50 million books sold in more than 50 languages. Known for laugh-out-loud stories packed with mischief, warmth, and unforgettable characters, his books from Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy to picture book favourites like There's a Snake in My School! have become modern classics for young readers.

David said “I am thrilled that my funniest picture book is coming to the stage at last. I can't wait to see the characters come to life. It is sure to be a fantastic show for families”

Presented by Sam Bradshaw Productions (Mr Stink UK Tour, Spot's Birthday Party International Tour) THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY SCHOOL! Is written by David Walliams with Illustrations by Tony Ross and published by HarperCollins Children's Books. It has been adapted for the stage by Jon Monie with songs by Julien Salvia and Ludovic-Alexandre Vidal. It is directed by Sam Bradshaw (Spot's Birthday Party) with choreography by Ashley Nottingham (Starlight Express) musical direction from George Strickland (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and design by Justin Williams (Your Lie In April).

The tour will visit Derby, Chipping Norton, Great Torrington, Greenwich, Bishops Stortford, Cranbrook, Corby, Winchester, Bangor, Halifax, Greenock, Perth, Stirling, Barry, Barnsley, Basingstoke, Cambridge, Harrogate, Shrewsbury, Hexham, Preston, Leeds, Harrow, Bristol, Banbury, Stourbridge, Radlett, Tunbridge, Lowestoft, Canterbury, Worcester, Bridgwater and Darlington – with more to follow.

For children ages 3+ book your tickets today the unmissable chance to experience the mayhem live on stage for the very first time.