THERE’S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Due to overwhelming public demand, THERE’S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW is set to head out on a fifth major UK theatre tour in 2026 playing around the country from 31 March.

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, leapt from page to stage in October 2023 and quickly became a must-see family musical theatre show with Mother & Baby Magazine calling it, 'The perfect toddler theatre show'.

THERE’S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW has now been seen by over 90,000 youngsters and their families.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features new music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

Tom Fletcher said, "It’s been an incredible journey watching There’s a Monster In Your Book come to life on stage and seeing the characters I dreamt up in my head bouncing around with so much energy and personality. Being part of the creative team has been a real joy and I’ve loved blending my passion for storytelling with live theatre.

Back when we kicked things off in 2023, I never imagined we’d be heading out on a fourth national tour in 2026! It’s all thanks to the brilliant puppeteers, the magical puppets and the amazing families who keep coming back.

For me, There’s a Monster in Your Show is the perfect first theatre experience for little ones. I know taking kids to the theatre can be a bit daunting – but this show is made with young families in mind. It’s completely interactive, noisy in all the best ways and children are encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance their hearts out!"

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss) with design by Laura McEwen (Oh, No George!, The Singing Mermaid and Twirlywoos Live) and puppets created by Keith Frederick (Twirlywoos, Jack V Giant, Dog’s Don’t Do Ballet). Katie Haygarth is Associate Director.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson who adapted Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus and the YouTube phenomena Little Baby Bum for the stage and produced by Millennium Entertainment International.

Tour Dates 2026

31 Mar, 1 Apr Camberley Theatre

2-4 April Z-Arts, Manchester

11-12 April Northern Stage

14-15 April Citizens Glasgow ON SALE SOON

16-18 April Dundee Rep

21-22 April Marine Hall, Fleetwood

25-26 April Exeter Northcott

29-30 April Blackfriars Arts Centre, Boston

1-2 May Norwich Playhouse

3-4 May Chelmsford Theatre ON SALE SOON

6-7 May Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

16-17 May Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

22-24 May Bedford Quarry

27-28 May Arts Depot, London N12

