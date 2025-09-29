THE WOMAN IN BLACK, THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS and More Added to Bristol Old Vic 2026 Season

New additions include Abi Clarke, Andy Zaltzman, Ania Magliano, and family-friendly favourites. Tickets go on general sale September 26 at 10 a.m.
Bristol Old Vic has announced a flurry of extra shows for its Winter/Spring 2026 season. Highlights include the spine-chilling West End hit The Woman in Black, the joyous stage adaptation of the best-selling novel The Boy at the Back of the Class, and the return of Olivier Award-winning improv sensation Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.
Bristol Old Vic’s stand-up comedy season also expands with new additions Abi Clarke, Andy Zaltzman, and Ania Magliano. Tickets are on sale to members now, with general booking opening Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.
Based on the award-winning novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, this joyful production tells the story of Ahmet, a refugee whose classmates create “The Greatest Idea in the World” to reunite him with his family. With humour, heart, and a twist ending, the play celebrates kindness and friendship. Running March 31–April 4, 2026. Suitable for ages 7+.
Susan Hill’s legendary ghost story comes to Bristol Old Vic for the first time April 21–25, 2026. One of the West End’s longest-running shows, The Woman in Black has terrified over eight million people worldwide with its masterful atmosphere and suspense. Suitable for ages 12+.
Returning January 27–31, 2026, the Olivier Award-winning troupe creates a brand-new musical at every performance, based entirely on audience suggestions. On January 31, The Showstoppers’ Kids Show returns for one performance only, where children provide the inspiration.
The season expands with new stand-up offerings from Abi Clarke (Role Model, Nov. 12, 2025), Andy Zaltzman (The Zaltgeist: A Second Thwack, Feb. 24, 2026), and Ania Magliano (Peach Fuzz, Mar. 22, 2026).
These productions join the previously announced lineup of Private Lives, The Talented Mr Ripley, Murder She Didn’t Write, Uncanny, Treasure Island, Lost Atoms by Frantic Assembly, and a co-production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Shakespeare’s Globe and Headlong. Further Spring/Summer programming will be revealed in October to mark the theatre’s 260th anniversary.
Nov. 12, 2025 – Abi Clarke: Role Model – The Weston Studio – £19 – 110 min (incl. interval) – Age 15+ – More info
Jan. 27–31, 2026 – Showstopper! The Improvised Musical – Theatre – from £13 – 1 hr 15 min (incl. interval) – Age 12+ – More info
Jan. 31, 2026 – The Showstoppers’ Kids Show – Theatre – from £16 – Age 4+ – More info
Feb. 24, 2026 – Andy Zaltzman: The Zaltgeist – A Second Thwack – Theatre – £24 – Age 14+ – More info
Mar. 22, 2026 – Ania Magliano: Peach Fuzz – Theatre – £24 – Age 16+ – More info
Mar. 31–Apr. 4, 2026 – The Boy at the Back of the Class – Theatre – from £13 – 2 hr 10 min (incl. interval) – Age 7+ – More info
Apr. 21–25, 2026 – The Woman in Black – Theatre – from £15 – 2 hr (incl. interval) – Age 12+ – More info
Bristol Old Vic is the UK’s longest continuously running theatre, soon to celebrate its 260th anniversary. Under the leadership of Artistic Director NANCY MEDINA, it presents a year-round programme of original new work, artist development, and one of the UK’s biggest learning and engagement programmes. Its redeveloped building in Bristol’s Old City also serves as home to Bristol Old Vic On Screen, sharing productions with audiences worldwide.
