THE WOMAN IN BLACK, THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS and More Added to Bristol Old Vic 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bristol Old Vic has announced a flurry of extra shows for its Winter/Spring 2026 season. Highlights include the spine-chilling West End hit The Woman in Black, the joyous stage adaptation of the best-selling novel The Boy at the Back of the Class, and the return of Olivier Award-winning improv sensation Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

Bristol Old Vic’s stand-up comedy season also expands with new additions Abi Clarke, Andy Zaltzman, and Ania Magliano. Tickets are on sale to members now, with general booking opening Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

Season Highlights

The Boy at the Back of the Class

Based on the award-winning novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, this joyful production tells the story of Ahmet, a refugee whose classmates create “The Greatest Idea in the World” to reunite him with his family. With humour, heart, and a twist ending, the play celebrates kindness and friendship. Running March 31–April 4, 2026. Suitable for ages 7+.

The Woman in Black

Susan Hill’s legendary ghost story comes to Bristol Old Vic for the first time April 21–25, 2026. One of the West End’s longest-running shows, The Woman in Black has terrified over eight million people worldwide with its masterful atmosphere and suspense. Suitable for ages 12+.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Returning January 27–31, 2026, the Olivier Award-winning troupe creates a brand-new musical at every performance, based entirely on audience suggestions. On January 31, The Showstoppers’ Kids Show returns for one performance only, where children provide the inspiration.

Comedy One-Nighters

The season expands with new stand-up offerings from Abi Clarke (Role Model, Nov. 12, 2025), Andy Zaltzman (The Zaltgeist: A Second Thwack, Feb. 24, 2026), and Ania Magliano (Peach Fuzz, Mar. 22, 2026).

These productions join the previously announced lineup of Private Lives, The Talented Mr Ripley, Murder She Didn’t Write, Uncanny, Treasure Island, Lost Atoms by Frantic Assembly, and a co-production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Shakespeare’s Globe and Headlong. Further Spring/Summer programming will be revealed in October to mark the theatre’s 260th anniversary.

New Shows – Listings Information

Nov. 12, 2025 – Abi Clarke: Role Model – The Weston Studio – £19 – 110 min (incl. interval) – Age 15+ – More info

Jan. 27–31, 2026 – Showstopper! The Improvised Musical – Theatre – from £13 – 1 hr 15 min (incl. interval) – Age 12+ – More info

Jan. 31, 2026 – The Showstoppers’ Kids Show – Theatre – from £16 – Age 4+ – More info

Feb. 24, 2026 – Andy Zaltzman: The Zaltgeist – A Second Thwack – Theatre – £24 – Age 14+ – More info

Mar. 22, 2026 – Ania Magliano: Peach Fuzz – Theatre – £24 – Age 16+ – More info

Mar. 31–Apr. 4, 2026 – The Boy at the Back of the Class – Theatre – from £13 – 2 hr 10 min (incl. interval) – Age 7+ – More info

Apr. 21–25, 2026 – The Woman in Black – Theatre – from £15 – 2 hr (incl. interval) – Age 12+ – More info

About Bristol Old Vic

Bristol Old Vic is the UK’s longest continuously running theatre, soon to celebrate its 260th anniversary. Under the leadership of Artistic Director NANCY MEDINA, it presents a year-round programme of original new work, artist development, and one of the UK’s biggest learning and engagement programmes. Its redeveloped building in Bristol’s Old City also serves as home to Bristol Old Vic On Screen, sharing productions with audiences worldwide.