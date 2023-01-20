THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February

Following the record-breaking Christmas pantomime Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal are back with the first of four pantomimes in 2023, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

Audiences at the popular town centre venue in St Helens are being invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road as Regal Entertainments presents The Wizard Of Oz from Tuesday 14 - Sun 19 February 2023.

The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, amazing dance routines, sensational sets, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The pantomime based of the famous Oscar-winning MGM movie is directed by Reece Sibbald and choreographed by Nazene Langfield.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and follow their journey as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The Wizard Of Oz has become a regular and very popular show in the Theatre Royal's annual calendar.

The full cast of talented St Helens regulars are Maddie Hope Coelho who dons the famous ruby red slippers again to play Dorothy, Reece Sibbald as the Scarecrow, Adam Melville as the Tin Man, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Bethany Grace as the Wicked Witch, and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager Chantelle Nolan said: "We are back with our first show of the year and a family show that has always proved popular in St Helens, The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which continues to enchant each new generation in turn. We've got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It's going to be a wonderfully magical half term treat."

So, click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make her way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage. Book early to avoid disappointment.