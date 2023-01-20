Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February

Performances run Tuesday 14 – Sun 19 February 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February

Following the record-breaking Christmas pantomime Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal are back with the first of four pantomimes in 2023, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

Audiences at the popular town centre venue in St Helens are being invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road as Regal Entertainments presents The Wizard Of Oz from Tuesday 14 - Sun 19 February 2023.

The stunning show promises to be packed with fantastic performances, amazing dance routines, sensational sets, fabulous costumes, and lots of laughs. The pantomime based of the famous Oscar-winning MGM movie is directed by Reece Sibbald and choreographed by Nazene Langfield.

Join Dorothy and Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and follow their journey as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch succeed in stopping them in their tracks? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The Wizard Of Oz has become a regular and very popular show in the Theatre Royal's annual calendar.

The full cast of talented St Helens regulars are Maddie Hope Coelho who dons the famous ruby red slippers again to play Dorothy, Reece Sibbald as the Scarecrow, Adam Melville as the Tin Man, Michael Alan-Bailey as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Bethany Grace as the Wicked Witch, and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

St Helens Theatre Royal Manager Chantelle Nolan said: "We are back with our first show of the year and a family show that has always proved popular in St Helens, The Wizard Of Oz is a much-loved classic story which continues to enchant each new generation in turn. We've got a fantastic cast, fabulous costumes and sets, and a great story to tell. It's going to be a wonderfully magical half term treat."

So, click your heels three times and join Dorothy and Toto as they journey along the Yellow Brick Road to make her way home and help find the Scarecrow a brain, the Tin Man a heart and a Cowardly Lion some courage. Book early to avoid disappointment.




Government Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration Scheme
Government Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration Scheme
A new live music venue and upgrades to the Playhouse will be delivered following Harlow Council successfully securing £20m of government funding to transform and regenerate Playhouse Square and College Square.
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup
Jasdeep Singh Degun to join Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2023 lineup
Norfolk & Norwich Festival have announced virtuoso sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun will be joining the 2023 line up this May, ahead of the full programme launch on Tuesday 21 February.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2
Birmingham Royal Ballet Returns To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre With New BRB2
Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced the launch of its new company BRB2 which will be visiting Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Saturday 24 June 2023 as part of its inaugural UK tour with CARLOS ACOSTA'S CLASSICAL SELECTION.
Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For Eve Leighs New Play WILDFIRE ROAD
Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For Eve Leigh's New Play WILDFIRE ROAD
Sheffield Theatres has announced the full cast for their new Playhouse production: Eve Leigh's new play Wildfire Road, which will open on Saturday 4 March 2023.

