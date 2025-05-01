THE TROJAN WAR Comes to Riverside Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for a night of theatrical magic, outrageous characters, and twisted pop songs as the internationally acclaimed New Zealand theatre company Slightly Isolated Dog brings its riotous production, The Trojan War, to Riverside Theatres from 30th to 31st May.

Five flirtatious “French” performers greet you at the door. They bring you in, show you to your seat, charm you, flirt with you – perhaps even fall in love with you. Then, together, you tell a story – the legendary fall of Troy reimagined in a wild, witty, and wonderfully chaotic fashion.

Like a high-energy dress-up party, The Trojan War combines classical mythology with modern absurdity in a style reminiscent of Monty Python meets The Might Boosh. The result? A hilarious and frenzied theatrical experience that finds unexpected and uncanny parallels between the epic battles of ancient Greece and the chaos of the present day.

This fast-paced, interactive production brims with irreverent humour, electrifying physicality, and theatrical mischief. Audiences are swept up in a whirlwind of comedic storytelling, clever improvisation, and an infectious sense of play.

With previous sell-out seasons across New Zealand and beyond, The Trojan War promises an unforgettable night of laughter and surprises.

