THE TIME MACHINE Comes to New Wolsey Theatre Before Embarking on Tour

Original Theatre, in association with New Wolsey Theatre, presents the UK premiere of THE TIME MACHINE, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, based on a story created with Mark Shanahan. The production, directed by Orla O'Loughlin, will open at New Wolsey Theatre with a run from 23 February - 4 March 2023, followed by a national tour. Casting is to be announced.

The 2023 tour of THE TIME MACHINE visits Derby Theatre (7-11 March), York Theatre Royal (14-18 March), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (21-25 March), Malvern Theatres (28 March-1 April), Octagon Theatre Bolton (12-22 April) and Theatre Royal Bath (24-29 April).

From the team behind the smash hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who delivered Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd and Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art, this is an adaptation like no other. When the world of science fiction and science fact collide extraordinary and mind-boggling things can happen. Audiences can expect the most surprising and unforeseen consequences as they go on a roller coaster journey through time. Warning: may contain show tunes.

THE TIME MACHINE's creative team is Orla O'Loughlin (Director), Steven Canny and John Nicholson (Writers), Fred Meller (Designer), Colin Grenfell (Lighting Designer) and Greg Clarke (Sound Designer).

Director Orla O'Loughlin said: "If there was ever a moment for some silliness, escapism and chaotic, joyous fun, it is now. This riotous take on a much-loved classic celebrates our timeless desire to turn the clock back. In these trying times this story has never felt more timely. It feels vital that we can gather together to dispel the gloom and allow ourselves the release of a good night out."

Writers Steven Canny and John Nicholson said: "Writing a new play is a bit of a bananas undertaking at the moment. But undertake it we have and we can't wait to see what this world-beating creative team make of it. We've tried to write a show that is funny, poignant, ridiculous and we sincerely hope it will give people a memorable, laugh-filled, time. We love being in a room filled with laughter - so that's always our aim. And we're grateful to Original for backing us and giving us that chance."

Original Theatre's Artistic Director Alastair Whatley said: "I'm thrilled to be bringing John and Steve's latest re-invention to the stage in the form of this inspired adaptation of H.G. Wells genre defining classic THE TIME MACHINE. Audiences up and down the country loved The Hound of the Baskervilles when it toured last year, and we couldn't be more delighted to bring the team back together for another adventure - this time to the outer edges of human experience...and we hope back."

For more information and for booking links, visit Original Theatre: www.originaltheatre.com/our-productions/the-time-machine.

Tour Dates

23 February - 4 March New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (on sale now)

7-11 March Derby Theatre (on sale soon)

14-18 March York Theatre Royal (on sale now)

21-25 March Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (on sale now)

28 March - 1 April Malvern Theatres (on sale now

12-22 April Octagon Theatre, Bolton (23 Nov; general on sale 5 Dec)

24-29 April Theatre Royal Bath (on sale now)