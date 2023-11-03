THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF Comes to Jacksons Lane

Created by Kaveh Rahnama, writer and director of last year’s brilliant adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk and 2021’s fantastic A Christmas Circus Fairytale, The Three Billy Goats Gruff will bring us much festive bleating this December. Get in the mood for Christmas with wonderful storytelling, laughter and acrobatics, as the three goats venture to cross the rickety bridge.

It’s been a long year. The goats have empty bellies, and there is nothing left on their side of the valley. The only solution is to cross the bridge to the lush green grass on the other side. But hiding beneath the bridge lurks a troll just waiting for the trip trap of tiny hooves… will the goats ever make it? A fable that holds more poignance in today’s world as we often find trolls blocking our path, this joyous adaptation shows us that we can all tackle the trolls and cross the bridge!

Join Jacksons Lane for a unique adaptation of the classic tale of the three very young hungry goats this Christmas! This thrillingly modern take will include acrobatics, aerial performance and a beautifully written script, set to enchant families across North London.

As the flagship arts and cultural venue in Haringey, Jacksons Lane’s year-round programme of contemporary performance, arts participation and cultural education exists to empower, and ignite creativity within, diverse communities and work tirelessly to overcome traditional barriers through art.

Kaveh Rahnama comments, Using our now annual tradition of subverting known stories, this year is no exception; the familiar river has become a railway line which needs to be crossed. But why are the goats so keen to cross it - and is the troll really as mean as they look?

We’ve taken the original version of Billy Goats Gruff and added a twist of circus, a dash of dance, and a pinch of puppetry to re-examine the tale. We’re working with 4 incredible performers who will have children glued to their seats and falling about with laughter, while the story has enough references to keep the adults very much engaged and having plenty to talk about.