THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF Comes to Jacksons Lane

Performances run Thursday 14th December 2023 – Sunday 7th January 2024.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 3 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo 4 Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF Comes to Jacksons Lane

Created by Kaveh Rahnama, writer and director of last year’s brilliant adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk and 2021’s fantastic A Christmas Circus Fairytale, The Three Billy Goats Gruff will bring us much festive bleating this December.  Get in the mood for Christmas with wonderful storytelling, laughter and acrobatics, as the three goats venture to cross the rickety bridge. 

It’s been a long year. The goats have empty bellies, and there is nothing left on their side of the valley. The only solution is to cross the bridge to the lush green grass on the other side. But hiding beneath the bridge lurks a troll just waiting for the trip trap of tiny hooves… will the goats ever make it?  A fable that holds more poignance in today’s world as we often find trolls blocking our path, this joyous adaptation shows us that we can all tackle the trolls and cross the bridge!

Join Jacksons Lane for a unique adaptation of the classic tale of the three very young hungry goats this Christmas!  This thrillingly modern take will include acrobatics, aerial performance and a beautifully written script, set to enchant families across North London.

As the flagship arts and cultural venue in Haringey, Jacksons Lane’s year-round programme of contemporary performance, arts participation and cultural education exists to empower, and ignite creativity within, diverse communities and work tirelessly to overcome traditional barriers through art.

Kaveh Rahnama comments, Using our now annual tradition of subverting known stories, this year is no exception; the familiar river has become a railway line which needs to be crossed. But why are the goats so keen to cross it - and is the troll really as mean as they look? 

We’ve taken the original version of Billy Goats Gruff and added a twist of circus, a dash of dance, and a pinch of puppetry to re-examine the tale. We’re working with 4 incredible performers who will have children glued to their seats and falling about with laughter, while the story has enough references to keep the adults very much engaged and having plenty to talk about.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast Set for UK Tour of CAN BEARS SKI? Photo
Cast Set for UK Tour of CAN BEARS SKI?

The Pied Piper Theatre Company and Deafinitely Theatre have announced the full cast of the Can Bears Ski? bythe award-winning poet Raymond Antrobus in a new adaptation for the stage by Tina Williams.

2
Cast Announced For The Dukes A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December Photo
Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

Casting announced for the Dukes' A Christmas Carol. The Dukes Christmas show returns with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Featuring a stellar company of 6 actors, the cast has now been revealed. Don't miss this festive production from 24th November - 31st December.

3
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Berkshire is set for another incredible entertainment season this New Year, as Corn Exchange announce their Spring 2024 season. The January-April line up includes a diverse host of theatre, comedy, music, dance, and more, from returning classics to exciting new shows, all set to dazzle Newbury’s audiences.

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released rehearsal images of their upcoming production of Treasure Island. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
The Enfield Haunting in UK Regional The Enfield Haunting
Richmond Theatre (11/21-11/25)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Brighton Dome (11/01-11/04)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You