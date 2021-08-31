Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SOUNDS OF THE 60S Head Theatre Royal Winchester

The Zoots will perform tunes from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Elvis and many more. 

Aug. 31, 2021  

Audiences can enjoy all the very best of the 60s beats with legendary numbers by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Elvis and many more.

The Zoots, who are based in Wiltshire, formed in 2009 and have been touring ever since. They have performed over 1000 concerts, toured over 30 countries, released 4 albums and had over 2 million downloads and streams.

The Zoots: Sounds of the 60s will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Sunday 19 September at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.


