THE SHOWSTOPPERS Return to Screens For Their Second Live Stream Of The Year

Olivier Award winners The Showstoppers are back on screens this weekend for their second live stream of the year following a series of smash hit livestreams viewed by over 6,000 people!

Last month's first show of 2021, was the 10th Showstopper live online event. Set during the reunion of band Thunderhorse, the musical was called 'Stolen Thunder' and featured songs composed on the spot in the style of 'Jersey Boys', 'Dear Evan Hansen', 'Les Mis' and more!

So whether you fancy 'Six' on a ski lift or 'Hamilton' in Huddersfield, suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen!

Using state-of-the-art technology, ideas will be taken live from people watching at home and transformed on the spot into a brand new musical comedy then streamed to living rooms nationwide. Audiences across the UK are guaranteed to be in stitches one minute and gasping at the sheer brilliance of these incredibly talented performers the next!

The show is available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event so if you can't join in on the night, you can always catch up afterwards.

Start time: 7.30pm

Running time: 1hr 20 mins plus 10 min interval

Ticket prices: Full price: £10, £15, £20 plus booking fees Concessions: £7 plus booking fees. All tickets offer the same show and the same view, however if you feel able to - and only if - please do consider paying closer to what you normally would for a night at the theatre. Thank you for your support.

To book tickets please visit Eventbrite at

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-livestream-tickets-138797088829?aff=PR