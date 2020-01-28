THE SECRET GARDEN Premieres at Red Bridge Arts

Red Bridge Arts presents the world premiere of THE SECRET GARDEN 11th - 12th Feb, 7pm (2pm relaxed performance on 12 Feb).

This wild and beautiful contemporary retelling of the classic tale for families is adapted by acclaimed theatre-maker Rosalind Sydney whose recent credits include Low Pay? Don't Pay! (Glasgow Life) and Remember December (Tron Theatre), and is co-directed by renowned theatre maker Ian Cameron (White, Stick by Me), and produced by Red Bridge Arts - winners of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 CATS Award for Best Production for Children and Young People (for Black Beauty, Space Ape and Stick by Me).

The Secret Garden is a classic family tale of mystery, friendship, loss and the restorative power of nature. When Mary arrives to live with her uncle, everyone agrees she is the most disagreeable-looking child ever seen. And it's true, too. She is grumpy and difficult....and also very lonely. That all changes when Mary happens upon a mysterious garden that has been locked and hidden away for years. There she discovers wonders and magic she never imagined possible.

Originally published in 1911, The Secret Garden has delighted readers young and old for decades. Much like the original novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this new production is full of poignancy and rich characters - but it steps away from the original novel's setting in Victorian England, to a place resembling modern-day rural Scotland, with Mary as a feisty, funny and unlikely heroine.

Rosalind Sydney, Creator and Co-Director of The Secret Garden:

"I've always loved this story and was delighted when I re-read it that it felt as relevant to me now as it did when I was a child. I'm excited about presenting a new version which keeps the integrity and richness of the characters and beloved story, but has a very different energy"





