THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Extends UK Tour and Reveals New Casting

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show has announced a three-month extension – adding additional dates from February – May 2025 - and further casting for the 2024/25 major UK Tour.

Theatregoers in 11 additional towns and cities across the country will get to be thrilled by the musical extravaganza’s extension through to May 2025. New venues include Milton Keynes, Cheltenham, Swindon, Dartford, Birmingham, Darlington, Shrewsbury, Brighton, Oxford, Richmond and Stoke. Tickets for these additional dates are on sale now from RockyHorror.co.uk.

An exceptional cast – led by previously announced singing superstar Jason Donovan - will be bringing their biggest party yet to audiences across the country. Also joining the fun is Stephen Webb, who will be returning to the cast to reprise the legendary role of Frank N Furter - having played it both on tour and in the West End to critical acclaim – at select performances and venues in 2024. Adam Strong (We Will Rock You / Disney’s Aladdin) will be making his Rocky debut, playing Frank from February 2025.

Brad will be played by Connor Carson, Janet by Lauren Chia, Riff Raff by Job Greuter and Magenta / Usherette by Natasha Hoeberigs. Columbia will be played by Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Rocky by Morgan Jackson and Eddie / Dr Scott by Edward Bullingham.

Completing the cast are Phantoms Ryan Carter-Wilson, Arthur Janes, Hollie Nelson, Erica Wild with on-stage swing Alex Hetherington and on-stage swing/dance captain Stacey Monahan. Casting for The Narrator will be announced soon.

This upcoming tour includes a limited engagement at London’s Dominion Theatre from 6 September – 20 September 2024, plus a Christmas season at The Liverpool Playhouse from 3 December – 4 January 2025.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I’m delighted to announce that we are extending the 2024/2025 tour for a further three months in the spring next year. We’ve assembled a first class cast to deliver a guaranteed party at every performance, as the show continues to thrill audiences across the UK.”

The Rocky Horror Show defies space and time as it continues to captivate audiences around the world featuring all the outrageous characters and infectious energy that has made the show a global phenomenon for over five decades. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash hit show features all the famous musical numbers which have made the Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for 50 years and counting, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “Time Warp”.

The show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits. The Rocky Horror Show is a guaranteed party, which famously combines science-fiction, horror, comedy and music while encouraging audience participation - meaning, of course, getting dressed-up in the most outrageous fancy dress.

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre, 1973-79 and the Comedy Theatre in the West End, 1979-80.

Since it first opened, the Rocky Horror Show has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

In 1975 it was transformed into a film called ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. This film adaptation took over $135 million at the Box Office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history. Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in the Rocky Horror Show over the past 50 years.

