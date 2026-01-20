THE RED SHOES Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Adventures will bring Matthew Bourne’s double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of The Red Shoes to Milton Keynes Theatre, from Tue 10 – Sat 14 Feb as part of a UK tour.

Playing Victoria Page are Ashley Shaw, Cordelia Braithwaite, Hannah Kremer and Holly Saw, alongside Andy Monaghan and Reece Causton as Boris Lermontov, Dominic North and Leonardo McCorkindale as Julian Kraster, Michela Meazza, Cordelia Braithwaite and Katrina Lyndon as Irina Boronskaya, Liam Mower, Will Bozier and Jackson Fisch as Ivan Boleslawsky and Glenn Graham, Liam Mower and Reece Causton as Grischa Ljubov.

They are joined by Mark Austin, Tom Barnes Standing, New Adventures Emerging Artist Isabella Chandler, Adam Davies, Cameron Flynn, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Christina Gibbs, Thomas Ireson, Rosanna Lindsey, Callum Mann, Daisy May Kemp, Jarrod McWilliams, Matthew Potulski, Molly Shaw-Downie, Kingston Taylor, Shakiera Ward and Daisy West.

Matthew Bourne said: “I’m thrilled to announce that 11 of the original cast of The Red Shoes, which premiered in 2016, are returning for this 10th Anniversary production, performing the roles they created, possibly, for the last time. This is something that no New Adventures fan will want to miss!

The Red Shoes was the culmination of a twenty-year ambition to bring Powell and Pressburger's seminal 1948 film to the stage. It was also, in many ways, a personal love letter to a life in theatre and dance.

This production was certainly a landmark event for New Adventures, becoming an instant classic and a beloved addition to our repertoire. I’m so happy to see it return this year, especially as our last tour in 2020 was sadly cut short by the pandemic and left many of our loyal audiences throughout the UK disappointed.

So, welcome back to the Ballet Lermontov and to paraphrase the great impresario himself… ‘It's time to put on the red shoes, Vicky, and dance for us again....’”

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne’s triumphant adaptation of the legendary film went on to win Best Entertainment at the 2017 Olivier Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the award for Best Theatre Choreographer. The show then returned for a national tour in 2019.

A timeless fairytale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has captivated audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its powerful tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance, but her ambitions become a fierce struggle between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s magical double Olivier Award-winning production of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film is set to a score orchestrated by Terry Davies, featuring the mesmerising music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, with sumptuous designs by Lez Brotherston (set and costumes), Paule Constable (lighting) and Paul Groothuis (sound).

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences, The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and break your heart.