THE PLAYER KINGS Comes to the Seymour Centre

Sport For Jove and Seymour Centre will present the biggest undertaking in Sport For Jove’s history, Damien Ryan’s brand-new adaptation of Shakespeare’s great history cycle, The Player Kings Parts 1 & 2. Playing over two chapters, the story glances backward to the journey from Richard II to Richard III, shining a horribly familiar light on how political systems collapse and societies devour their own potential.

In this modern polarised world where truth and falsehood are barely distinguishable, media is smothered by propaganda and partisanship, leadership is eccentric to the point of madness, and kleptocracy is proving a very adequate solution to the problem of who runs the show, it’s clear we are currently living in a Shakespearean tragedy. The Player Kings asks, are we perhaps enjoying the show a little too much to want it to end?

This epic two-part production features a world-class cast of some of the finest actors of Shakespeare in the country, including John Gaden, Peter Carroll, Katrina Retallick, Leilani Loau, Seán O’Shea, Marty Alix, Steve Rodgers, Emma Palmer, Christopher Stollery, Andrew Cutcliffe, Gareth Davies, Lulu Howes, Ruby Henaway and Liam Gamble.

The Player Kings will reimagine a Globe-like arena on the York stage at Seymour Centre and can be enjoyed on back-to-back nights or, for the ultimate experience, in a Saturday marathon with a dinner break.

