THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announces Full Casting For 2021 UK Tour

he Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, today announces full casting for its 2021 UK Tour. The touring cast presents: Tom Babbage (Max), Tom Bulpett (Chris), Seán Carey (Jonathan), Leonard Cook (Robert), Edward Howells (Dennis), April Hughes (Sandra), Laura Kirman (Annie), Gabriel Paul (Trevor), with understudies: Katie Hitchcock, Damien James, Edi De Melo and Aisha Numah.

Following three previously sold out tours, the production will open on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury where it first premiered in 2014, before visiting Cheltenham, Bath, Salford, Nottingham, Eastbourne, Dartford, York, Woking, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Brighton and Aylesbury. Further dates soon to be announced.

Winning multiple awards including the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its seventh year in the West End and has become a global phenomenon with productions in over 35 countries and across 6 continents. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million worldwide.

The play features the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor', but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong ... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

Mischief's other West End successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups, Mischief Movie Night and Magic Goes Wrong. Their hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC ONE and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and a second series commission for a 2020 Christmas special, The Nativity. Series two is currently in production.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The tour is directed by Sean Turner, originally directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson. Resident Director Hannah Sharkey. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd. Mischief's tours are produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.