THE OWL AND THE NIGHTINGALE By Simon Armitage To Be Performed In A Reading At The Royal Court Theatre

In a new translation by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage this witty and enchanting edition of the medieval debate poem will be directed by John Tiffany.  

Dec. 3, 2021  

The Owl and the Nightingale will be performed as a reading at The Royal Court Theatre Jerwood Theatre Downstairs on Monday 13 December 2021 at 4pm.

Following his acclaimed translations of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight and Pearl, Simon Armitage shines a light on another jewel of Middle English verse. The disputed issues within the piece still resonate - concerning identity, cultural attitudes, class distinctions and the right to be heard.

Following the performance there will be a book signing in the Balcony Bar.

Tickets are £5 https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/the-owl-and-the-nightingale/

The Owl and the Nightingale reading is supported by The Institute of Digital Archaeology. It is published by Faber.


