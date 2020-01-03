THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

Following the success of The Mousetrap at the Wyvern Theatre in 2014 and 2016, the world-renowned murder mystery, now in its record-breaking 68th year in London's West End, is back by popular demand on the Swindon stage.

Starring the phenomenal Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, A Fine Romance, Emmerdale) as Mrs Boyle, alongside a spectacular new cast directed by the critically-acclaimed Gareth Armstrong (Shylock).

First seen in Nottingham in 1952, The Mousetrap fast became a standout favourite with the press and the public alike and, now, it's Swindon audiences' chance to discover why Agatha Christie's masterpiece has kept people guessing for so long.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house, cut off by the snow, discover, to their horror, that a murderer is in their midst! Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until, at the last, nerve-shredding moment, the identity and the motive are finally revealed. Experience the shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot, where murder lurks around every corner at the Wyvern Theatre this February.

Mathew Prichard, Agatha Christie's grandson, said, "I went to The Mousetrap several time with my grandmother in varying company - family parties, girlfriends, and the Eton cricket team. It was always a great evening for me and, when I had the pleasure of taking my own children, aged twelve and eleven, for the first time, they enjoyed it tremendously. I think that tells us something about the success of the play. It contains so much for everybody - humour, drama, suspense and a jigsaw puzzle - suitable for all ages and taste."

Susan Penhaligon stars in The Mousetrap at the Wyvern Theatre from Monday 10 until Saturday 15 February. Book tickets online at swindontheatres.co.uk.





