THE MONEY, an Immersive Theatre and Game Experience is Coming This May

Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions and Kate Pakenham Productions present Kaleider's The Money, conceived and directed by Seth Honnor at The Chamber, London County Hall, 26 May - 18 July.

A group of complete strangers have 60 minutes to agree how to spend a pot of real cash. If the players run out of time, then the money will roll over to the next show. Don't agree with them? Then you can join in, right up until the last second. But where do you stand? Will you help or hinder? Time's ticking...

Kaleider, one of the world's leading companies in extraordinary live arts, presents The Money, a perfect hybrid of immersive theatre and game that guarantees that no two shows are ever the same. Be a part of the most memorable conversations to take place in London this summer, as altruism butts heads with personal interests, personalities clash and hierarchies are upended.

Performed on 5 continents, at the prestigious Sydney Opera House, UK Houses of Parliament, Lagos City Hall, Lisbon City Hall, Melbourne's Victoria Parliament, City of London's Guildhall, Tianjin's Grand Theatre and many more, the production arrives at London's historic County Hall for just 8 weeks!

The production will be performed under strict social distancing and will follow all current Government guidelines.

Learn more at https://themoney.live/.