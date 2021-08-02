THE MERRY WIVES OF NORWICH Will Reopen the Maddermarket Theatre This Month

The Norwich Players relaunch the Maddermarket Theatre with an open-air production of Shakespeare's boisterous comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, reimagined as The Merry Wives of Norwich, staged in the theatre courtyard.

Performances will run 27th August 2021 - 30th August 2021.

Learn more and book tickets at https://maddermarket.co.uk/event/the-merry-wives-of-norwich/.

The Maddermarket Theatre is re-launched and the Norwich Players' long association with Shakespeare is continued with the play that opened their 1921 season, the year the theatre was founded.

Join an audience of 50 in the theatre courtyard to see Elizabethan Norwich thrown into confusion by the arrival of roguish Sir John Falstaff. Short of cash, he hatches a plot to woo the wives of two wealthy citizens, with disastrous consequences - for him!

Scheming, farce and a gallery of memorable characters, with a dash of young love for good measure, guarantee a lively end of summer treat.

In the event of bad weather, the performance will move into the theatre auditorium where social distancing will be no problem.