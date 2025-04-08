THE MEAT KINGS! (INC.) OF BROOKLYN HEIGHTS Comes To The Park Theatre

Papatango and Park Theatre have announced the world première of 2024 Papatango New Writing Prize winner Hannah Doran's The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights. The Prize, now in its 16th year, was the first and remains the only annual UK playwriting opportunity guaranteeing a new writer a full production – with winners discovered by the Prize going on to win Olivier, Critics' Circle and BAFTA awards and premiere in 32 countries.

The 2024 Prize includes this 5-week run in Park200 at Park Theatre, publication by Nick Hern Books, a royalty of 8% of the box office, and a £7,500 commission with full developmental support. Doran's play - selected out of a record-breaking 1,589 entries - is hilarious and thought-provoking in equal measure, exploring friendship and betrayal in the modern workplace. Artistic Director of Papatango George Turvey directs, with full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date. The production opens in Park200 at Park Theatre on 4 November 2025, with previews from 30 October, and runs until 29 November.



Papatango's Artistic Director George Turvey and Executive Director Chris Foxon said today, “Since picking Hannah's play from a record 1,589 submissions to the Prize, we've been getting more and more excited to produce it with the wonderful Park Theatre. It's rare for debut playwrights to pen such big, bold stories - and still rarer for producers to offer them a stage to match. But Hannah's startlingly ambitious account of young people exploited economically and culturally in today's explosive America is something we and Park Theatre both felt compelled to stage. Indeed, we can see the Prize is an ever-more vital chance for new writers to get the backing to dream big, regardless of risk."

Park Theatre's Artistic Director Jez Bond added, “Papatango is the largest new writing competition in the UK. Not only does their mission closely complement ours but we were bowled over by the power of their production last year. As such we are thrilled to be working together this year to bring Hannah Doran's exciting new play The Meat Kings to the stage.”