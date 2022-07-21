THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH Wins Carol Tambor Award 2022

Voloz Collective's The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much has been named as a winner of the Carol Tambor Incentive Award 2022. The New-York based fund was designed to encourage new writing and live performance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year and the £10,000 ($13,000 US) fund has been divided between ten shows selected by the Foundation. Voloz's Fringe show is a fast-paced, Offies-nominated whodunnit with original music and virtuosic acrobatics and was also the winner of the Les Enfants Terribles and Greenwich Partnership Award 2020.

Voloz Collective comments, As an emerging theatre company making new work in these tumultuous times, bringing a show to The Edinburgh Fringe for the very first time is an enormous risk, and was not a decision we took lightly. It is incredibly encouraging to be one of the recipients of the generous Carol Tambour Incentive Award, not only because it eases some of the financial burden we face in bringing our show to the Fringe, but also because it reaffirms our belief that The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much is a show that is worth taking a risk on.



Wes Anderson meets Hitchcock meets spaghetti western in this multi award-winning, intercontinental, inter-genre, cinematic caper of accusations, accidents and accents. Raucously funny and endlessly inventive, Lecoq-trained company Voloz Collective delight and stun as they introduce us to Roger, a Frenchman in 1960's New York, who has followed the same routine for years, until a minor delay saves him from an explosion. Throwing his ordered world into chaos, Roger chases his would-be assassins around the globe, The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much is delightfully unbridled, immediate and visceral, igniting audiences' imaginations with a whirlwind of images and sounds. The minimalist physical style of Voloz Collective makes the show accessible for people aged 8 to 98.