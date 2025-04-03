THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Opera Greenwich

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An opera of epic proportions, with magical instruments, trials by fire, giant serpents and a battle to restore balance to the world; Opera Greenwich tackles Mozart's most fantastical opera in a new production at Greenwich Theatre from 20- 22 June 2025.

Following the success of productions Suor Angelica in 2023 and La Bohème in 2024 composed by Giacomo Puccini, Opera Greenwich is delighted to present their first ever opera sung entirely in German by one of the most influential composers of the 18th century. W.A. Mozart's beloved opera The Magic Flute will be brought to life with a fresh and imaginative interpretation tackling themes of love, adventure and the fight for universal balance.

The Magic Flute will enchant audiences of all ages with its spellbinding music and whimsical characters.

The performances will feature a wide array of talented musicians, including, for the first time, the cast of emerging singers from the Opera Greenwich Artist Development Programme, established opera singers, accompanied by live chamber orchestra. Audiences can expect a musically rich experience, with memorable moments that have been treasured for centuries, with Opera Greenwich's signature; a unique spin on a treasured classic.

When Tamino awakes from a battle with a giant snake, he is chosen by the Queen of the Night for an epic journey to rescue her daughter, Pamina, from the evil Sarastro. Equipped with a Magic Flute and accompanied by the bumbling but lovable Papageno, they venture forth, encountering three mysterious boys, an evil jailer, trials to enlightenment, and a truth, less black and white than it first appears.

The Magic Flute (or Die Zauberflöte) is one of opera's most accessible and widely-enjoyed piece for all ages; a combination of spoken and sung story-telling of a spectacular fable, The Magic Flute has captivated first-time opera goers, seasoned listeners and everyone in between for centuries.

Featuring one of the most famous arias from the opera repertoire - the Queen of the Night's aria (heard in Amadeus, Eat, Pray, Love, and, more recently, House of Gucci), Mozart's sublime score moves, entertains and excites in equal measure.

Opera Greenwich is committed to fostering community engagement and development of new voices through creating performance opportunities and high-quality, accessible opera productions for both seasoned opera lovers and newcomers alike. In October 2024, Opera Greenwich launched their Emerging Artist Development Programme, (supported by Greenwich Theatre) which seeks to champion and amplify the voices of 12 emerging artists through workshops with industry professionals and providing performance opportunities.

