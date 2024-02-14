THE LONG RUN By Katie Arnstein Comes to New Diorama Next Month

Katie Arnstein's The Long Run comes to New Diorama Theatre next month. Performances run 29 March – 13 April 2024.

When Katie's mum is diagnosed with bowel cancer her life grinds to a stop. But when she meets an elderly man in a radiotherapy waiting room corridor - everything changes.

One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetimes. It can happen to anyone. People who run the marathon… They've only got themselves to blame.

Created by multi-award-wining writer-performer Katie Arnstein and directed by incoming New Diorama Artistic Director Bec Martin, The Long Run is a tender, rich and funny story about human connection, cancer diagnosis, and long-distance running. Nominated for an Off West End Award for Best Performance Piece.

Writer and performer Katie Arnstein says “The Long Run is a celebration of love, strength and what it means to be human. It is a delight to bring this show to New Diorama audiences as we believe this story is just what the world needs now. In this economy, during this climate emergency, in this cost of living crisis, in a global pandemic, in the twelfth consecutive year of a Tory Government, the people want cancer content. And you're very welcome.”

Director Bec Martin says “Katie is one of my favourite writers in the world, full of kindness, pathos, sharp wit and the ability to connect in a way the world is crying out for at the moment. It has been a total pleasure collaborating with her on The Long Run, her most ambitious work to date, and I'm so proud to not only be directing it, but have it as part of my debut season at New Diorama.”