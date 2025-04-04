THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready, demigods! The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to embark on a UK tour this autumn, bringing the hit stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel to audiences across the country. The tour will come to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wed 3 – Sun 7 Sep.

Paul Taylor-Mills (Producer) said: “We’re thrilled to bring Percy Jackson’s epic journey to more UK audiences following the success we’ve had in London. This show is full of energy, humour, and heart—whether you're a long-time fan or new to the world of Camp Half-Blood, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure.”

Based on the beloved book series (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, another off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019. Since November 2024, The Lightning Thief has been making waves with London audiences, receiving critical acclaim and will continue at The Other Palace until 31 August 2025.



When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). Casting is yet to be announced.

