THE LESSON Comes to Southwark Playhouse in June

Performances run Wednesday 29 June – Saturday 23 July 2022.

Feb. 10, 2022  

A mild-mannered professor takes on a new pupil, and swiftly descends into tyranny, becoming bent on her destruction; a comically surreal exposé about power, knowledge and those who hoard both.

All performances are enhanced by a bold projection design that features an exciting new Creative Captioning technology, supported by Arts Council England, ensuring that every performance is accessible for deaf and hard of hearing audiences as well as enhancing the creative story.

Box Office: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-little/the-lesson



