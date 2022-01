THE LAST QUIZ NIGHT ON EARTH Announces Tour and Cast

Box of Tricks announces today that the postponed 2020 tour of the critically-acclaimed immersive play The Last Quiz Night on Earth by Alison Carr will visit venues this Spring from 23 February - opening at The Derby Brewery Arms, Manchester - and offer audiences a very different experience of live performance. Meriel Scholfield will reprise her role as landlady Kathy and will be joined by new cast members Chris Hoyle, Matthew Khan and Tilly Sutcliffe.

An asteroid is heading towards Earth, so what you would do? Head to your local pub for a quiz of course!

It's the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He's the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show gets quizzical!

The explosive preapocalyptic comedy - which was cancelled midway through its 2020 tour due to Covid19 restrictions - will be staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, village halls, community spaces and local pubs - enabling the play to connect with audiences right at the heart of their communities. The immersive play smashes the fourth wall as audiences are plunged into the drama of the show.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is produced by award-winning Manchester-based theatre company Box of Tricks who recently won critical acclaim with its productions SparkPlug, Narvik and Under Three Moons and two sold-out tours of Chip Shop Chips. It is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, executive producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Adam Quayle Joint Artistic Director for Box of Tricks said: "We're delighted to be able to bring The Last Quiz Night on Earth back to venues across the UK in 2022. When we had to prematurely close the production in 2020 the subject of the play almost felt a little too real, although unfortunately we couldn't even head to the pub! We can't wait to see people back in their local venues having a great night out with their friends, enjoying the show and, of course, having a good 'quiz' at the same time!"

Playwright Alison Carr explains the background to the new play: "I wanted to combine the known and the unknown, the safe and the downright terrifying. My vision was to create something that audiences don't just sit and watch but are part of - but not in a scary way. A quiz is something we can all do - whether we're a general knowledge expert or the neatest so we can do the writing!

"The Last Quiz Night on Earth was so much fun to research and write. I know a lot about asteroids now, and the answers to a fair amount of quiz questions! I'm so excited that the play will be brought back to life to share with new audiences this year"

Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder added: "Alison is a writer of real talent, crafting plays of depth, wit and real emotional warmth and the Last Quiz Night on Earth is a truly a unique piece - a pre-apocalyptic comedy bringing people together through the power of trivia for a great night out. Following our success touring Chip Shop Chips to the heart of communities, we're really looking forward to revisiting some wonderful places and spaces as well as discovering new, exciting locations"

Grab a drink and join The Last Quiz Night on Earth visit www.boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk to book tickets and find out more. Let's get quizzical, quizzical!

Tour Dates

The Derby Brewery Arms, Manchester

23rd-26th February - on sale 11/01/22

http://boxoftrickstheatre.eventbrite.com/

The Burntwood Pub (in association with Theatr Clwyd, Mold)

28th February & 1st March - on sale 11/01/22

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/whats-on | 01352 344101

Newhampton Arts Centre (in association with Black Country Touring)

3rd March - on sale 11/01/22

https://www.newhamptonarts.co.uk/events/last-quiz-on-earth/

CAP Centre, Smethwick (in association with Black Country Touring)

4th March - on sale TBC

https://bctouring.co.uk/whats-on/

Thimblemill Library, Smethwick (in association with Black Country Touring)

5th March - on sale TBC

https://bctouring.co.uk/whats-on/

Edge Hill University, Ormskirk

7th March - on sale 11/01/22

https://www.edgehill.ac.uk/events/arts-centre/whats-on/ | 01695 584480

Pocklington Arts Centre, Yorkshire

9th March - on sale 11/01/22

https://www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk | 01759 301 547

Various local venues TBC (in association with The Met, Bury)

10th-12th March - on sale TBC

https://themet.org.uk/ | 0161 761 2216

Bank Top Tavern (in association with Oldham Coliseum & Oldham Library)

14th & 15th March - on sale 11/01/22

http://www.coliseum.org.uk/whats-on/ | 0161 624 2829

St Thomas Church Hall, Stanhope (in association with Highlights North)

17th March - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on/

The Community Hall at Grizebeck (in association with Highlights North)

19th March - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on/

Local venue TBC (in association with The Lowry)

22nd - 26th March - on sale TBC

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/ | 0343 208 6000

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

28th & 29th March - on sale TBC

https://www.sjt.uk.com/whatson | 01723 370541

Crosby Ravensworth Village Hall (in association with Highlights North)

31st March - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on/

Alston Town Hall (in association with Highlights North)

1st April - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on /

Hamsterley Village Hall (in association with Highlights North)

2nd April - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on/

Scarth Memorial Hall, Staindrop (in association with Highlights North)

3rd April - on sale 18/01/22

https://highlightsnorth.co.uk/whats-on/