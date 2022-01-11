THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES Comes To The Belgrade Next Month

This February, the Belgrade Theatre plays host to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated adventure, The Hound of the Baskervilles. Running from Tues 8 - Sat 12 Feb on their Main Stage, this production is presented by Original Theatre Company and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

Adapted for the stage by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for Peepolykus, The Hound of the Baskervilles is directed on tour by Tim Jackson (The Season, Royal & Derngate, New Wolsey, Treasure Island, Bolton Octagon), with original direction from Lotte Wakeham (Artistic Director of Octagon Theatre Bolton).

A hit in the West End, this ingenious adaptation combines an exhilarating collision of farce, theatrical invention and wonderfully comic performances to offer a brand-new twist on the greatest detective story of all time.

World-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson are asked to unravel the mystery surrounding the untimely death of Sir Charles Baskerville. With rumours of a cursed giant hound loose on the moors, they must act fast in order to save the Baskerville family's last remaining heir.

The Hound of the Baskervilles stars Jake Ferretti (The Kitchen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, The Understudy) as Sherlock Holmes, Serena Manteghi (Welcome To Iran, To Build a Rocket, Mrs Wilson) as Sir Henry and Niall Ransome as Dr. Watson (Mischief Movie Night, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Fcuk'd).

The Designer is David Woodhead, Lighting Designer is Derek Anderson, Sound Designer is Andy Graham, Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and Production Manager is Tammy Rose.

Lotte Wakeham previously said: "I've been blown away by the wonderful response to this production of The Hound of the Baskervilles; it's been a real joy to have audiences back in the theatre, laughing uproariously every night. I'm absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Original Theatre Company so that this production can now embark on a national tour and be enjoyed even more widely. I think it's exactly the sort of joyful, energetic and entertaining show that audiences will be hungry for and I'm delighted to be sharing the Octagon's work across the UK. Our top-notch cast and superb creative and technical team are raring to go, and we're looking forward to giving our audiences a fantastic night out."

Tickets for The Hound of the Baskervilles are available to book by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or by visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.