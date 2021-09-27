THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Whitney Houston Tribute Comes To St Helens Next Week

The Australian producers of a Whitney Houston tribute concert bring their smash-hit show to St Helens Theatre Royal next week starring Britain's Got Talent finalist Belinda Davids.

The Greatest Love Of All starts its UK national tour in St Helens. The tour was originally planned to follow Belinda's appearance in the BGT finals in September 2020 but was postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

The Greatest Love Of All comes to St Helens Theatre Royal for one night only on Wednesday 6 October 2021, the show is at 7.30pm.

St Helens Theatre Royal has been granted the use of the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

The vocalist stunned judges and virtual audience members with a mesmerising performance of Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing during BGT's fourth semi-final episode. David Walliams described her performance as "absolutely electric from start to finish", while Amanda Holden called it "utterly spellbinding".

The Cape Town-based songstress is now ecstatic to finally have her long-awaited tour within reach.

Belinda Davids commented: "It's so close I can taste it! It has been a long, long time between performances and I can't wait to get back to doing what I love."

The show is brought to the stage by producers Showtime Australia. Producer and director Johnny Van Grinsven says his team have used the forced downtime to perfect the show, running everything from rehearsals to costume fittings over Zoom.

The production will pay tribute to Whitney Houston's musical legacy with live performances of more than 20 hits, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn't We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I'm Every Woman, Queen Of The Night, Exhale (Shoop Shoop), and Million Dollar Bill.

Please note that The Greatest Love Of All is not associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston.

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.

St Helens Theatre Royal's Autumn season brochure can be found online by visiting https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/digital-brochure/