THE GREAT BIG DINOSAUR SHOW Comes to Oxford University Museum

Rua Arts presents the premiere of The Great Big Dinosaur Show at Oxford University Museum from 23 to 24 October 2023, giving young dino fans the chance to combine a half-term museum trip with a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment. Join poet Simon Mole and musician Gecko for a family show full of poems, raps and songs about all your favourite prehistoric protagonists (and some you haven’t heard of yet!).

Which dinosaur menaced the seas instead of the land? Which dinosaur was barely the size of a dog, and which made a noise like a goat playing a didgeridoo? And what could a CHICKEN possibly be doing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show?!

Simon Mole is an acclaimed children’s writer, performer and National Poetry Day ambassador. His fourth book, A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, is published by Walker Books in September 2023, providing inspiration for Simon’s new stage show. With over ten years of experience using poetry with children and families. Simon works in schools and libraries across the country and overseas. The videos on his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year and have been featured on the BBC.

Simon Mole said: “It has been so exciting to turn my book of poems into a live performance, and I still can’t quite believe we will get to premiere the show at this iconic museum. As a dad, and a massive dinosaur fan, it makes me so happy to think that our young audiences will get a chance to get up close to some actual dinosaur fossils after the show!”

Gecko is a singer-storyteller who writes songs from interesting perspectives. Fresh from Glastonbury, Latitude and Womad, he appeared on BAFTA winning TV show Life & Rhymes, has had over 4 million views on TikTok and has shared stages with Ed SHeeran, Tim Minchin and Billy Bragg.

Gecko said: “It’s been an absolute treat to get into dinosaur mode with Simon Mole and director Peader Kirk. One thing I find exciting, and which I hope we get across in the show, is that the story of the dinosaurs is a continually evolving one. We know so much more about dinosaurs than we did when I was a kid and who knows if one of the children watching this show might grow up to discover the next puzzle piece of the story!”

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is ideal for families and young audiences of 3-11yrs. To guarantee a space at this FREE EVENT on 23 and 24 October at 1.15pm and 3.30pm, booking is required: https://oumnh.ox.ac.uk/event/the-great-big-dinosaur-show-0. (Some tickets may be available on the day of the show - if so, these will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, and they can be booked in person at the Welcome Desk from 10am).

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is produced by Rua Arts. The Oxford dates are followed by an Autumn 2023/Spring 2024 tour to theatres, arts centres, libraries and festivals (details to be announced).