Following a run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, Awkward Prods have announced that their brand-new festive romcom parody The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) will be heading to London's King's Head Theatre as one of the highlights of the venue's festive season.

From the makers of Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and How to Live a Jellicle Life, The Fit Prince (who gets switched on the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) Flicks through the Net of traditional holiday movies, bringing all their Hallmarks together in the signature awkwardprods way - queer, interactive, comedic and heartfelt.

Panic! In Swedonia. The King is dead, and the Prince in line to the throne is unmarried - if he doesn't find someone soon, he must forfeit the crown!

Meanwhile, in New York City, baker Aaron Butcher is butchering his career as a family baker. His puppet colleague, the ever-optimistic Jenny Puppetson, secretly enters him for a mysterious royal commission in the faraway land of Swedonia: Aaron has been chosen to bake the wedding cake for the Prince himself. Extremely reluctantly, and mostly to spite his ex, Aaron accepts. Maybe a commission in a suspiciously familiar, completely fictional country will fix his problems...

Audiences are invited to Swedonia - the perfect setting for the ultimate queer parody of all those Netflix and Hallmark romcoms you love to cringe at; the chaotic queer cousin to them all.

Written by and starring Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, with original music by Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer Leland (Troye Sivan, Charli xcx, RuPaul's Drag Race) and multiple surprise cameos, The Fit Prince is a joyous subversion of heteronormative romcoms and a love letter to Karp's native Sweden.

As if their creative chemistry weren't already clear, there's a sweeter twist to the story: in August this year, Linus and Joseph legally tied the knot on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe in a packed-out 750-seat Pleasance Grand in front of friends, loved ones and a ticketed audience. Believed to be the first legal wedding ever to take place at the Fringe - and the first LGBTQ+ wedding in the festival's official programme - the one-off ceremony celebrated their 11 years together with a joyful mix of festival sparkle and real-life romance.

In addition to the live on-stage action, The Fit Prince also boasts a glittering line-up of digital cameos.

Appearing via video throughout the show are Grammy-nominated pop icon Tove Lo (making her theatrical debut as the Prime Minister of Swedonia), Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper, Game of Thrones), Malte Gårdinger (Young Royals), Joshua Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas, Poldark), Misia Butler (Kaos), Jeremy McClain (Pose), Kate Butch (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), and more - including Geri Allen reprising her acclaimed Queen of England from Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.

This line-up brings together a mostly queer and pan-global mix of talent - from drag royalty to pop royalty to fan-favourite faces from queer TV moments.

Linus Karp is a queer Swedish actor, writer and theatre maker whose range as a performer goes from glamorous blonde women to glamorous blonde men. He is the writer/performer behind Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story and how to live a jellicle life.

Joseph Martin is an actor, musician and creative based in North London. Previous credits include Jeff Wayne's The War Of The Worlds (Layered Reality), Sir Quentin Blake's The Green Ship (UK Tour), and Count Magnus (BBC). He co-founded Awkward Productions with Linus Karp in 2017.

LELAND is a Golden Globe-nominated songwriter and producer. He has written for artists including Charli xcx, Kylie Minogue, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Cher, as well as co-writing Troye Sivan's Grammy-nominated hit Rush. His television and film credits include RuPaul's Drag Race, Love, Victor (Hulu), The Other Two (HBO Max), and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix). He also wrote the original songs for Gwyneth Goes Skiing.