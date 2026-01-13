THE EM SHOW Will Debut at Stephen Joseph Theatre in February 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Em Stroud will bring her signature blend of stand-up, improv and clowning to the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month, promising an evening of fun, joy and a few surprises!

Step out of your boring night in and into a night of unstoppable laughter! Tales from a Little Laughing Lesbianis an electrifying one-woman show packed with stand-up, improv, and clowning, all delivered through Em's signature energy and joy.

From therapy to parenting, marriage to motorbikes – no topic is off limits in this hilarious journey of self-discovery. Uplifting, bold, and wildly funny, this is a show for everyone (yes, even non-lesbians!). So, are you ready to laugh, reflect, and maybe even see yourself in a whole new way?

The Em Show – Tales from a Little Laughing Lesbian can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 13 February. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.