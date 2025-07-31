THE DUBLINERS Will Return on Tour in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners will return in 2026 with its biggest tour yet, in celebration of the production’s 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, Seven Drunken Nights has become the globe’s biggest and best-loved tribute to one of Ireland’s most iconic bands, earning 1,000 standing ovations from audiences and offering fans a chance to relive the glory days or to discover them for the first time.

Performed by a cast of Irish musicians, the show is packed full of classics like Whiskey in the Jar, The Irish Rover and Rocky Road to Dublin - guaranteed to get your toes tapping as they bring the joy of this much-loved Irish folk band back to the stage. This ultimate feel-good production celebrates the mastery of The Dubliners, Ireland's favourite musical sons, in association with the legendary O'Donoghue's pub, the famous venue where The Dubliners first started out.



With performances and authentic Irish spirit, the show spans over 50 years, commemorating The Story of The Dubliners for a night of great music and a celebration of the band that influenced many generations of Irish music. Created and directed by Dublin-born Ged Graham (A Fairytale for Christmas; Punk Off), who also stars in the production, Seven Drunken Nights combines rousing live music, charismatic storytelling and a powerful emotional connection with the songs that shaped a nation.

The show invites the audience on a trip down memory lane. Whether you grew up listening to The Dubliners or are discovering Irish folk anew, this is a celebration not to be missed. Join the journey, sing along and raise a glass to ten years of Seven Drunken Nights.

Writer and director, Ged Graham comments, With over 1,000 standing ovations and counting, I can’t wait for you to see our brand-new production to celebrate our 10th year of touring. When I first created this show, I could never have imagined the incredible connection it would form with audiences around the world. This year’s show is our most ambitious yet: it’s packed with energy, nostalgia, and the same authentic Irish spirit. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning, or you’re discovering The Dubliners for the first time, I can’t wait for you to experience this next chapter of the story.

Tour Dates

10 March – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

11–12 March – Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield

13 March – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

14 March – Grove Theatre, Dunstable

15 March – Manchester Opera House, Manchester

17 March – Theatre Royal Wakefield, Wakefield

19 March – Eden Court, Inverness

20 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

21 March – Caird Hall, Dundee

22 March – Aberdeen Music Hall, Aberdeen

24 March – Mansfield Palace Theatre, Mansfield

25 March – The Alexandra, Birmingham

26 March – Heythrop Park, Oxfordshire

27 March – Kings Theatre, Southsea

28 March – Central Theatre, Chatham

29 March – King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

31 March – Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

1 April – Hull City Hall, Hull

2 April – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

3 April – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

4 April – Princess Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea

5 April – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

7 April – New Wimbledon Theatre, London

8 April – Princess Theatre, Torquay

9 April – Swansea Grand Theatre, Swansea

10 April – Frome Memorial Theatre, Frome

11 April – Granville Theatre, Ramsgate

12 April – Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

14 April – Epsom Playhouse, Epsom

15 April – Theatre Royal, Brighton

16 April – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

17 April – Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

18 April – New Theatre, Cardiff

19 April – Hexagon Theatre, Reading

21 April – Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

22 April – Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

23 April – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

24 April – Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

25–26 April – Jersey Opera House, Jersey

28 April – Lincoln Theatre Royal, Lincoln

29 April – Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury

30 April – York Theatre Royal, York

1 May – Weston Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare

2 May – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

3 May – Dominion Theatre, London

5 May – McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater

7 May – The Hawth, Crawley

8 May – Orchard Theatre, Dartford

9 May – Marina Theatre, Lowestoft

10 May – Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

13 May – Hall For Cornwall, Truro

14 May – Regent Centre, Christchurch

15 May – Towngate Theatre, Basildon

16 May – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

17 May – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

19 May – Buxton Opera House, Buxton

20–21 May – The Atkinson, Southport

22 May – Cast, Doncaster

23 May – Grand Theatre, Blackpool

24 May – New Theatre, Oxford