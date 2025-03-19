THE DETECTIVE DOG Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie's best-selling children's book The Detective Dog, using creative captions and British Sign Language to make the show accessible to deaf children and their families, heads to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

This charming tale of a dog with an extraordinary snout, at the SJT on 11 April, will thrill audiences of all ages with incredible puppetry, heartwarming music and magical scent technology.

The Detective Dog is a fast-paced celebration of books, reading, libraries and the powerful, heart-warming relationship between a little boy and his rather special dog. It follows the story of young owner Peter's very special furry friend with an ever-sniffing nose.

Brought to life using innovative puppetry, families can follow Nell and Peter on a sleuth's journey as they uncover the culprit behind a mysterious book disappearance at Peter's school. The show will feature joyful rhymes and toe-tapping beats accompanying the characters as they race across town on their quest.

Award-winning children's book The Detective Dog is written by Julia Donaldson CBE (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, A Squash and a Squeeze) and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie (Dogs Don't Do Ballet, The Worst Princess, Sir Lilypad). Both author and illustrator are renowned for inspiring, popular, rhyming stories for children, that will be brought to life in Tiny and Tall Productions' exciting new stage adaptation.

Tiny and Tall Productions explore innovative ways of working to create accessible and imaginative theatre and have ongoing working relationships with leading deaf artists in the industry, in a collaborative mission to ensure that the needs of the deaf community are reflected. This engaging production celebrates the magic of reading in an inclusive and accessible performance for all.

Director Peta Maurice says: “This project is an important step forward in making family shows accessible to more children. We are working hard to transform this gorgeous story into a production that deaf and hearing families can both enjoy, using lots of fun physicality, creative captioning, dance and some British Sign Language. The music and songs will be as visually brilliant as they are fantastic to listen to. We also are going to bring in scent technology into foyers, where the children can smell the smells that appear in the story so it will be a multi-sensory extravaganza!”

The Detective Dog is performed by Maia Ayling, Amy Murray and Hannah Tudge.

The production is supported by Arts Council England. Commission by ARC Stockton and Barnsley Civic.

This dramatisation of The Detective Dog is based on the picture book The Detective Dog © Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie, 2016, published by Macmillan Children's Books.

Comments