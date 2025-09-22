THE CONSTANT COLD Premieres at GrimFest 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A door slams, a shadow lingers, and the temperature drops. The Constant Cold, a gripping new psychological thriller by emerging playwright Zoë Cooper, will make its haunting premiere at GrimFest 2025 with performances at Barons Court Theatre on October 20 and 21, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Set in an ordinary flat on an extraordinary night, the play follows Megan, who returns home terrified she is being followed. Her flatmates dismiss her fear—until shadows creep closer, whispers fill the room, and the icy presence can no longer be ignored. Is it paranoia, trauma, or something far darker clawing its way inside?

Blending sharp dialogue with eerie suspense, The Constant Cold examines fear, gaslighting, and the silencing of women’s voices, asking: what’s more terrifying—the ghosts outside, or the ones we live with? The work continues Cooper’s reputation for weaving contemporary issues into bold theatrical narratives that are both unsettling and darkly human.

About Zoë Cooper

Born and raised on the island of Orkney, Scotland, Zoë Cooper is an emerging playwright whose works confront contemporary issues with haunting theatricality. She currently lives and works in West London.

About GrimFest

Running October 13–31, 2025, GrimFest is a fringe festival dedicated to the dark and twisted world of horror theatre. This year’s expanded edition takes place across three venues: the Old Red Lion, Barons Court, and the Bread & Roses. Sponsored by Fangoria magazine, GrimFest 2025 will feature new work ranging from blood-curdling horror to psychologically chilling drama. More information: pitherproductions.com/grimfest-2025.