THE CHOIR OF MAN Reveals Cast for Upcoming UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olivier Award-nominated international smash hit musical THE CHOIR OF MAN has announced full casting for the show's first ever UK & Ireland Tour.

Direct from the West End, THE CHOIR OF MAN will take The Jungle to audiences across the country. The producers are also delighted to announce, The Jungle Choir Community Project, a new nationwide initiative inviting local choirs to take part in the production on opening night in every touring city.

Set in on-stage pub The Jungle, THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best trip to your local you'll ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and soulful storytelling.

The UK & Ireland Tour cast will feature Gustav Melbardis as ‘Maestro' (Choir of Man NCL, Rent), Oluwalonimi (Nimi) Owoyemi as ‘Poet' (The Second Woman, Young Vic, The Wind in the Willows, Shakespeare North Playhouse), Levi Tyrell Johnson as ‘Hard Man' (Choir of Man, West End, Hamilton, UK & Ireland tour), Ben Mabberley as ‘Joker' (Calamity Jane, UK tour, Blood Brothers, UK tour), Rob Godfrey as ‘Beast' (Choir of Man, West End & US tour), Jack Skelton as ‘Handyman' (My Fair Lady, Curve, Aladdin & Snow White, Wolverhampton Grand), Joshua Lloyd as ‘Barman' (Chicago, The Lion King, UK & Ireland tours), Sam Walter as ‘Romantic' (Choir of Man, West End, Kinky Boots, NCL) and Aaron Pottenger as ‘Bore' (Choir of Man, NCL, Ragtime), with Sam Ebenezer (Choir of Man, West End, The Mousetrap, West End), Jared Leathwood (Choir of Man, West End, Billionaire Boy, UK tour), Niall Woodson (Choir of Man, West End, Frankie's Guys, UK tour) and Lewis Dragisic (Choir of Man, West End, Twelfth Night, UK tour) as Swings.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone - including free beer! This is feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment so good you'll want to come back and see it again and again.

The Jungle Choir Community Project will involve a search for local choirs in each touring city, who will be invited to attend the opening night performance and take part in the final moments of the show. Participating choirs will be offered discounted tickets and rehearsal materials in advance and will be invited to experience the opening night performance as part of a wider celebration of music and community. Interested choirs should email officeassistant@kennywax.com.

Nic Doodson, Creator and Director said, “THE CHOIR OF MAN has always been about individuality, generosity, humour and the joy of making music together, and this company embodies all of that. As we take the show around the UK and Ireland for the very first time, it felt vital to open the doors even wider and invite local choirs to quite literally raise their voices with us. Every city has its own musical heartbeat, and welcoming those voices into the show on press night is a powerful reminder of why this piece exists: to celebrate community, connection and the extraordinary feeling of singing together.”

THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sold-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. The show is currently on its fourth North American tour, playing in 45 cities until March 2026, with 68 shows including two residencies in West Palm Beach. THE CHOIR OF MAN's West End journey at the Arts Theatre began in 2021 where it has enjoyed over 1000 performances with many sold-out shows and an Olivier award nomination for ‘Best Entertainment or Comedy Play', before concluding its run on 4 January 2026.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien.

The UK Tour is produced by HH Productions, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Global Creative and Kenny Wax – whose collective credits include award-winning shows Six the Musical, Bluey, The Play That Goes Wrong, 42 Balloons, Maddie Moate's Very Curious Christmas, and many more.