THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes To Birmingham

Following two successful UK and Ireland tours and sold out concerts at The London Palladium last year, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, The Musical Comedy will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Thursday 10 – Saturday 12 July 2025.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Casting is to be announced.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter's secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, The Musical Comedy will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, John Stalker Productions and Bill Kenwright Ltd, with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

