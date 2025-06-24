THAT'LL BE THE DAY Returns to the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate its sensational 40th anniversary tour, the smash-hit sensation Thatâ€™ll Be The Day will return to the London Palladium â€“ a decade after it last played to a packed house at the legendary venue.Â Led by the showâ€™s much-loved creator and performer, Trevor Payne, and the multi-talented cast of musicians and singers, Thatâ€™ll Be The Day continues to dazzle audiences across the UK with its trademark mix of laughter, nostalgia and the greatest hits of pop culture.

From the foot-stomping rhythms of the â€˜50s to the unforgettable anthems of the â€˜80s, this feel-good production is a joyous journey through the songs that have defined the history of music.Â Thatâ€™ll Be The Day presents a phenomenal homage to the incredible writers and performers who wrote and produced these world-famous hits.Â A show for both old and new fans like, music includes the likes of The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Packed full of over 60 nostalgic hits played by a mind-blowing band, Thatâ€™ll Be The Day delights and thrills audiences with hit songs known and loved across the globe and timeless treasures some may have forgotten. In addition to its music, Thatâ€™ll Be The Day delves into the cultural soul of the past with laugh-out-loud comedy sketches and iconic vintage adverts that will take you straight back in time.

An impeccable band of musicians and vocalists deliver a quality production for a music-loving crowd. With the amount of repeat visitors in the audience, and the volume of the response, Thatâ€™ll Be The Day will continue to pack houses up and down the country for years to come (Glasgow Theatre Blog).

With the band on point throughout the night, great singers and the heritage of the show, we can see why this has been going for so long and look forward to the 40th anniversary show next year (Brighton and Hove News).

Trevor Payne, director, producer and performer for Thatâ€™ll Be The Day comments, Itâ€™s hard toÂ believe itâ€™s been 40 years since we first hit the stage with Thatâ€™ll Be The Day. What began as a small idea has grown into the UKâ€™s most successful touring rock â€˜nâ€™ pop production and I am forever grateful for the incredible support from audiences across the UK. Bringing the show back to the London Palladium is really special for us and we canâ€™t wait to share this anniversary celebration with both our loyal fans and new faces at the most famous theatre in the world. We promise it will be a night to remember.

Thatâ€™ll Be The Day has raised over Â£1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

