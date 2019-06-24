THAT'LL BE THE DAY Returns to Worthing

That'll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, 60s & 70s plus more hilarious comedy. This very special edition of the show presents the most popularly requested songs, impressions and comic sketches from over 33 years of touring! Tickets are selling fast for their concert at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 10 August.



Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980's, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990's. Now it performs over 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK. Trevor Payne (who first created the show back in 1986!) still directs, produces and stars in the production today.



Trevor rewrites all the material for the show for each year, and over six months is taken in planning and preparation. Complete with stunning costumes and incredible live music performances, That'll Be The Day is the golden age of popular music...revived!



Now entering its third year of collecting, That'll Be The Day is delighted to have raised over £250,000 in donations from its truly generous audiences across the UK.



"We are truly delighted to be supporting Make-A-Wish. The tireless work they do with children across the UK is inspirational and we look forward to a long and fruitful association with this amazing charity" - Trevor Payne



Tickets for That'll Be The Day are priced at £27 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You