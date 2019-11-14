TALOS III: Science Fiction Theatre Festival Announced In London

Cyborphic presents: Talos III: Science Fiction Theatre Festival of London

Theatremakers and sci-fi writers showcase their work in the third instalment of London's original sci-fi theatre festival Talos.

Talos - created in 2015 - is the first science fiction theatre festival of London, the UK and Europe, and it's currently in its third year, after a second festival in March 2018. The 2019 festival takes place for 8 days, 2-9 December at Omnibus Theatre (their beautiful Studio Upstairs), presenting two shows per night.

Alongside the festival, the third international Stage the Future conference on science fiction theatre will take place 6-7 December at the same venue. Launched in 2014, the conference was mentioned in American Theatre as the event where the global sci-fi community of theatremakers gathers, and is part of the company's vision to promote sci-fi theatre on and off the stage. The festival also features a Hopepunk Scratch night, presenting new short scripts about optimistic futures.

Talos is produced by the London-based theatre company Cyborphic which is also organising the Science Fiction Theatre Research Lab workshop series and the Stage the Future conference on science fiction theatre.

2nd - 9th December 2019

Omnibus Theatre (Studio Upstairs), 1 Clapham Common North Side, Clapham, London SW4 0QW

RawTransport

Electric Village

In need of a fast escape? Tired of the same old day-today routine? Want to become a founding user of the latest technology in human travel? Then join the creators of RawTransport, a top-of-the-line travel company that can take you ANYWHERE for ANY REASON. This show has VR headsets available for two/three audience members, and offers a sensory experience to those both with and without the headsets.

Dec 2 7pm

Dec 7 9pm

Mayuri: Staged Reading

Cyborphic

Following an existential crisis, Mayuri leaves her human life behind, befriends a robot and transfers her brain into a machine. Alienated by humans & robots alike, her life keeps changing while a cult starts following her like a god.

Dec 2 9pm

Quintessence

Humanity's extinction leaves behind an AI being programmed to recreate the human race when the time is right, with the complete works of Shakespeare as a guide to the human spirit. Humanity must thrive... but at what cost?

Dec 3 9pm

Dec 6 9pm

We Sing, I Sang

Virtually Opera

An improvised opera, drawing on the audience's experiences and stories to create a new collective Mind each night. What was the crisis? Who were the fragments? And why did they join the Mind? A world will be built and lost over the course of the evening.

Dec 3 7pm

Dec 4 9pm

Room Service

Two Right Feet

What happens when you check into a hotel and room service knows what you need before you do? When it knows more about you than your family and friends? When it decides it knows what is best for you.

Dec 5 7pm

Dec 7 7pm

One Woman Alien

Cast Iron Theatre

In fringe theatre, no one can hear you scream: one hour, one woman, one cult movie.

Dec 5 9pm

Mission Creep

Controlled Chaos Theatre Company

Tess and Liam are determined to get off the planet at any cost. On paper, they're the perfect applicants for Britain's intergalactic relocation project: they're young, fertile, and their queerplatonic relationship might even pass for heterosexual bliss.

Dec 8 7pm

I Will Tell You in A Minute

Nuna Livhaber

In 2039, a black writer lives in a future world where racism has ceased to exist. She travels back in time to meet her younger self (and to promote her new book), beginning a journey filled with anger, celebration, and healing. Blending spoken word, satire, and physical theatre, this is an Afrofuturist manifesto for the 21st century.

Dec 8 9pm

Hopepunk Scratch

A Night of Hopeful Theatre - an evening of short scripts, exploring "weaponised hope", optimism and some mind-blowing visions about the futures to come!

Dec 9 7pm





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You