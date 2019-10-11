Susan Penhaligon Joins the UK Tour of THE MOUSETRAP

Television star Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire, A Fine Romance, Emmerdale) will join the cast of Agatha Christie's legendary whodunnit as Mrs Boyle at Theatre Royal, Glasgow this month.

Directed by Gareth Armstrong, the timeless thriller will be staged at the city centre venue from Monday 28 October until Saturday 2 November. The Mousetrap returned to the road by popular demand earlier this year and has been earning standout reviews from critics and public alike.

As the snow storm worsens the inhabitants of Monkswell Manor find themselves cut off from the outside world and we discover there is a murderer in their midst. With a third and final murder anticipated there is a race against time to reveal the secret and discover the identity of the murderer.

Susan Penhaligon (Mrs Boyle) is well-known for her role in the ITV drama Bouquet of Barbed Wire, and for playing Helen Barker in the ITV sitcom A Fine Romance. She also played Jean Hope in UK soap Emmerdale. She has toured the UK extensively with stage productions including The Importance of being Earnest, Cabaret, Rehearsal for Murder, And Then There Were None, The Constant Wife, Verdict and Dangerous Obsessions. Stage credits also include Caste (Finborough Theatre), Murder on Air (Theatre Royal Windsor), Broken Glass (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Compliant Love (Palace Theatre) and The Cherry Orchard (Royal Exchange). Susan has also appeared on film in Top Dog, Citizen Versus Kane, Say that You Love Me, Say Hello to Yesterday and Private Road.

The cast also includes David Alcock (Mr Paravicini), Geoff Arnold (Detective Sgt. Trotter), Nick Biadon (Giles Ralston), Lewis Chandler (Christopher Wren), John Griffiths (Major Metcalf), Harriett Hare (Mollie Ralston) and Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen (Miss Casewell).

The Mousetrap has been thrilling audiences for 67 years and the identity of the murderer remains theatre-land's best kept secret.

First seen in Nottingham in 1952 starring Richard Attenborough and his wife Sheila Sim, The Mousetrap went on to become the world's longest running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and St Martins in 1973 where it has played ever since, continuing a record-breaking run with over 27,500 performances in London so far. The beloved murder mystery returns to the road following the success of the first ever UK tour in 2012.





