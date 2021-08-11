Su Pollard Returns to the Stage With Tour of HARPY

TV personality and national treasure Su Pollard (Hi-De-Hi!; You Rang M'Lord?; Celebrity Masterchef, BBC) will reprise her role in a brand new production of the one-woman Edinburgh Fringe hit, Harpy. Previously scheduled to run in 2020, the production makes a welcome return as part of a new countrywide tour.

Written by award-winning playwright Philip Meeks (Kiss Me Honey, Honey!; Murder, Margaret and Me; The Legend of Sleepy Hollow), the play was originally crafted with Su Pollard in mind. This exciting reinterpretation will be helmed under the direction of Abigail Anderson (Pride and Prejudice, UK and South Korean tour; Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing, Merely Theatre).

A tour-de-force performance from Pollard, Harpy is a heart wrenching exploration of one woman's struggles with mental health and loneliness, manifesting itself through extreme hoarding. At heart it's a bittersweet dramatic comedy, which showcases a grittier side to the Su Pollard of the eighties, and also asks us to look beyond our prejudices against those who appear to disrupt the norm.

Su comments, I am beyond excited to be bringing Harpy across the country at last - we've waited a long time! It'll be terrific to be performing for a live audience and connecting with people once again, bringing this beautiful play to new audiences. Entertainment is essential, especially after the year we've had, and I can't wait to get back on the road.

The neighbours call Birdie a harridan and a harpy even though most of them have never even met her. They see her obsessive hoarding as detrimental to the value of their own homes. For Birdie, saving what others regard as junk allows her to make sense of the world around her; her possessions are memories of a time past. Shunned by conventional society, she regards it as her duty to salvage these tiny histories that without her would be entirely forgotten.

Tour Dates:

28th - 29th September King's Theatre

24 Albert Road, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2QJ

https://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/



2nd October Hull Truck Theatre

50 Ferensway, Hull HU2 8LB

https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/

6th October The Horsham Capitol

North Street, Horsham RH12 1RG

https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/

8th October Theatre Royal Margate

Addington Street, Margate CT9 1PW

https://www.margate-live.com/

12th October The Hazlitt Theatre

36 Earl St, Maidstone ME14 1PP

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Hazlitt-Theatre

16th October Malvern Theatres

Grange Road, Malvern, WR14 3HB

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

18th October Gala Theatre

1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

https://www.galadurham.co.uk/

20th October Castle Theatre

10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre

21st October Waterside Theatre

1 Waterside, Sale M33 7ZF

https://watersidearts.org/

23rd October Pavilion Arts Centre

22 St John's Road, Buxton SK17 6XN

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

26th October Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Westgate Street, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1QR

https://www.theatreroyal.org/

28th October Middlesbrough Theatre

The Avenue, Middlesbrough TS5 6SA

https://www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk/

29th October Alnwick Playhouse

Bondgate Without, Alnwick NE66 1PQ

https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/

30th October Brunton Theatre

Ladywell Way, Musselburgh EH21 6AA

https://www.thebrunton.co.uk/

6th November Blackpool Grand Theatre

33 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HT

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

11th - 12th November Leicester Curve, Studio

Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

16th November Taunton Brewhouse

Coal Orchard, Taunton TA1 1JL